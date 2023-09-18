Truck Rental Market Size [2023-2030] Worth USD 200.34 Billion | Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0%

Pune, India., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global truck rental market size was valued at USD 117.51 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow from USD 125.09 billion in 2023 to USD 200.34 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Truck Rental Market, 2023–2030."

The rapid growth of e-commerce has increased the demand for efficient transportation, leading to a need for short-term truck-rentals that offer flexibility and cost-efficiency. Truck-rentals are especially beneficial for construction projects requiring heavy-duty vehicles, contributing to the overall truck rental market growth.

Market Drivers & Restraints-

E-commerce Surge Fuels Demand for Specialized Truck-Rentals in Last-Mile Delivery Driving Market Growth

The surge in e-commerce has driven demand for last-mile delivery services, prompting truck-rental companies to provide specialized vehicles for the logistics needs of the industry. For instance, the U.S. retail e-commerce sales in Q1 2023 reached USD 272.6 billion, spurring growth in the logistics sector and vehicle rental services.

However, stringent safety standards and high fuel prices result in expensive operations costs, which may hinder the truck rental market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/truck-rental-market-105071

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.0% 2030 Value Projection USD 200.34 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 125.09 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200

Competitive Landscape-

Players Adopt Strategic Approaches to Gain Competitive Advantage in the Market

Numerous regional and global players consistently formulate advanced strategies to gain a competitive edge. A substantial number of companies are leveraging mergers and acquisitions, as well as partnerships and collaborations, to stimulate market growth. Furthermore, companies are channeling efforts to tap into key regions as a strategic maneuver to bolster their position.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/truck-rental-market-105071

Segments-

Cost-Effectiveness and Versatility Drive Light Duty Trucks' Leadership

By truck type, the market is segmented into light duty, heavy duty, and medium duty. In 2022, the light duty segment led the market due to its cost-effectiveness, versatility for personal and commercial use, support from growing urbanization, and SMEs' demand for rental truck services.

Demand for Quick Adaptation and Model Evaluation Drives Dominance of Short-Term Rentals

By duration, the market is split into short term and long term. The short-term segment (less than six months) dominates, offering flexibility for quickly adapting to demand changes and evaluating truck models without long-term commitments.

Electric Trucks Gain Momentum as an Emission-Reducing and Cost-Effective Choice

The electric segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by its appeal as an emissions-reducing and cost-effective alternative, with support from government incentives for sustainable transportation solutions.

Transparent Pricing Gives Rental and Leasing Companies an Upper Hand over Third-Party Providers

By service provider, the market is classified into rental and leasing companies, OEM captives, and third party service providers. In 2022, the rental and leasing companies segment held substantial market share due to their transparent pricing advantage, as direct rental from such companies offers clearer cost structures compared to potential markup costs from third-party providers. From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Segmentation By Truck Type Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty By Duration Short Term

Long Term BY Propulsion ICE

Electric By Service Provider Rental and Leasing Companies

OEM Captives

Third Party Service Providers

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/truck-rental-market-105071

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific Dominates as Strong Economic Growth Spurs Demand for Flexible Transportation Solutions

Asia Pacific led the market in 2022 and is poised to sustain its dominance over the forecast period. Strong economic growth in the region fuels industrial and commercial activities, driving demand for flexible transportation solutions, especially in medium & heavy duty commercial vehicle rentals.

North America holds a substantial truck rental market share, supported by small and mid-scale industries opting for rental services for transport needs, including small and medium transport companies utilizing rentals for their operations.

Report Coverage:

The research report presents a comprehensive market examination, emphasizing crucial elements, including the competitive environment, distribution channels, and prominent product categories. Furthermore, the report provides valuable observations on market trends and significant industry advancements. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses numerous variables that bolstered market expansion in recent times.

Quick Buy - Truck Rental Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105071

A list of prominent Truck Rental manufacturers operating in the global market:

United Rentals, Inc. (U.S.)

Amerco (U-HAUL) (U.S.)

Enterprise Truck Rental (U.S.)

Ryder System, Inc. (U.S.)

Europcar (France)

PENSKE Corporation, Inc. (U.S.)

ORIX Australia Corporation Limited (Australia)

HERC Rentals Inc. (U.S.)

•Rush Enterprises (U.S.)

•Avis Budget Group (U.S.)

•Premier Truck Rental (U.S.)

•Barco Rent-A-Truck (U.S.)

•Driving Force (Canada)

•IDEALEASE (U.S.)

•Sixt S.E. (Germany)

•TIP Group (Amsterdam)

•Asset Alliance Group (U.K.)

•PACCAR Leasing Company (U.S.)

•Nishio Holdings Co Ltd (Japan)

•Kris Way Truck Leasing (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact:

Pandemic-Induced Fluctuations in Demand Hindered Vehicle Rental Services

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the automotive industry, causing fluctuations in demand for vehicle rental services. Initially, there was a surge in demand for moving goods. However, disruptions in the supply chain led to decreased demand for commercial truck rentals, affecting industries, such as retail and transportation, and resulting in revenue losses for rental companies.

Notable Industry Development:

•November 2022: Scania established a truck rental company in Brazil to enhance truck-rental services and boost sales of its new-generation trucks in the region.

Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/truck-rental-market-105071

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Porters Five Forces Analysis Technological Development Impact of Covid-19

Global Truck Rental Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Truck Type Light Duty Medium Duty Heavy Duty Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Duration Short Term Long term Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion ICE Electric Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Providers Rental and Leasing Companies OEM Captives Third Party Service Providers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the world

North America Truck Rental Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Truck Type Light Duty Medium Duty Heavy Duty Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Duration Short Term Long term Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion ICE Electric Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Providers Rental and Leasing Companies OEM Captives Third Party Service Providers Market Analysis – By Country U.S. By Propulsion Canada By Propulsion Mexico By Propulsion

Europe Truck Rental Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Truck Type Light Duty Medium Duty Heavy Duty Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Duration Short Term Long term Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion ICE Electric Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Providers Rental and Leasing Companies OEM Captives Third Party Service Providers Market Analysis – By Country The U.K By Propulsion Germany By Propulsion France By Propulsion Spain By Propulsion Italy By Propulsion Rest of Europe By Propulsion

Asia Pacific Truck Rental Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Truck Type Light Duty Medium Duty Heavy Duty Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Duration Short Term Long term Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion ICE Electric Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Providers Rental and Leasing Companies OEM Captives Third Party Service Providers Market Analysis – By Country China By Propulsion India By Propulsion Japan By Propulsion South Korea By Propulsion Australia By Propulsion Rest of Asia Pacific By Propulsion



Explore Our Trending Reports of Automotive Market:

Automotive E Commerce Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

Smart Transportation Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Golf Cart Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245