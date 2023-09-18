KabaFusion Selects Inovalon ScriptMed® Infusion Cloud Solution

BOWIE, Md. and CERRITOS, Calif. and LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, announced an agreement with KabaFusion, a nationally recognized leader in home infusion, to provide exceptional care capabilities and drive operational efficiencies across the company’s nationwide home and specialty infusion network. KabaFusion will use Inovalon’s ScriptMed® Infusion pharmacy management software to streamline and automate operations within a single, end-to-end platform, allowing their providers to focus on delivering high-quality, patient-centric care.

Home infusion is a growing market expected to reach $31 billion by 2030. Infusion pharmacy is a highly complex field with unique patient, financial, regulatory, administrative, data sharing, and reporting challenges requiring pharmacies to manually track and manage prescriptions and clinical activities, often in disparate systems, negatively impacting time spent servicing patients. ScriptMed streamlines processing across the specialty and infusion pharmacy continuum within a single end-to-end platform, decreasing cost to serve by up to 17% and automating workflows to eliminate redundancy and repetitive, manual tasks. Incrementally, the solution eliminates the need for internal data center and infrastructure costs, achieves regulatory and contractual compliance, and facilitates seamless access to clinically relevant data empowering optimized care plans for each patient.

“Our core strategy is providing superior patient-centric care and experiences, and we needed a partner with subject matter expertise and our same patient-first mentality,” said Dr. Sohail Masood, Founder and CEO of KabaFusion. “We found Inovalon’s ScriptMed to be a highly advanced pharmacy management platform, facilitating us in our commitment to deliver higher-quality, patient-centric care and to continue to scale nationally.”

Powered by the Inovalon ONE® Platform, ScriptMed is the only cloud-native solution designed for specialty and infusion pharmacies and is fully configurable to meet the complex operational, financial, and clinical needs of these pharmacies. ScriptMed focuses on the holistic needs of patients with chronic and acute health conditions, complex sterile drug compounding, high-cost and high-risk medications, as well as the clinicians who care for them. It streamlines processes like new patient qualification and intervention management to ensure safety and treatment adherence. In addition to specialty and home infusion, ScriptMed provides added capabilities to optimize patient onboarding, order fulfillment, revenue cycle management, nurse management, inventory management, scheduling, reporting, patient and provider engagement, and more that result in significant cost savings and allow the pharmacy to focus on its core competency – delivering quality and cost-effective care.

“Supporting mission-driven organizations like KabaFusion who have a commitment above all to provide the best care and experience is what keeps us going, and it’s an honor to partner with such a patient-focused and forward-looking company,” said Ernie Shopes, President and General Manager, Pharmacy for Inovalon. “ScriptMed will empower KabaFusion with robust data-driven pharmacy management capabilities that we know will make a difference in caring for their patients with better outcomes and reduced costs.”

About KabaFusion

Headquartered in Cerritos, CA and Lexington, MA, KabaFusion is a national provider of essential chronic and acute infusion therapies. The Company serves patients in 46 states through its nationwide network of home infusion pharmacies, alternative infusion sites, and home health agencies. KabaFusion was founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sohail Masood, a pioneer in patient focused infusion therapies with more than 30 years of clinical experience. The Company is dedicated to working proactively with patients, healthcare practitioners, and payors to provide comprehensive support before, during, and after treatment. For more information, visit www.KabaFusion.com.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The Company’s analytics and capabilities are used by more than 20,000 customers and are informed by the primary source data of more than 78 billion medical events across one million physicians, 640,000 clinical settings, and 372 million unique patients. For more information, visit www.Inovalon.com.

