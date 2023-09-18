Misty Sobanski Named Recipient of the 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans , a leader in global multimodal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk and break-bulk industries, announces that Misty Sobanski, Engagement Manager at IntelliTrans, is one of the winners of this year’s Women in Supply Chain Award from Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazines. This award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. Misty was chosen for her work for one of IntelliTran's biggest clients, a large, global CPG producer, helping the business save millions in freight bills by better auditing that eliminated late fees.



“I am so honored for being recognized for the work I have been doing to help save my client millions in their transport operations,” says Misty Sobanski, Engagement Manager at IntelliTrans. “Receiving the Women in the Supply Chain Award is a testament to the hard work of my team and the strength of our transportation solutions and services.”

“This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest amount of applications not only for this award but also for all of our awards. What's more, 118 of those applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker or associate. Last year, that figure was just at 75. Also, this year, 39 women self-nominated, a tremendous uptick from last year's award, which just saw 12 self-nominations. This shows progress. This shows hope that one day, we won't need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “While there’s still more work to be done, what we’re doing is working. From truck drivers to CEOs, what these winners are doing matters to the future of all supply chains.”

"Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry. As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations. It is important that we empower, recognize, and elevate these achievements through initiatives like the Women in Supply Chain Award, as seen through the overwhelming response. Congratulations to all the winners, those who nominated others, and the bravery of those who nominated themselves," adds Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of the Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge project, both exclusive sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award.

As the Engagement Manager, Misty is responsible for building and maintaining customer relationships on-site at a Global Fortune 500 customer, overseeing the execution and delivery of SaaS-based technology and service offerings, which include but are not limited to bulk transportation procurement, shipment execution, driving problem resolution, freight invoice auditing, leading process improvements and delivering value by optimizing the customer's transportation and supply chain network by leveraging company technology and maximizing employee utilization. Misty looked at the raw materials the company was shipping and found opportunities of $8M last year where they could save money. Per the client's contract with IntelliTrans, IntelliTrans is only required to find $4.5M of savings – so Misty went above and beyond the contract.

Another example of what she does for the client is using load optimization software and a dashboard to see how much the client fills their tankers with raw materials. For some commodities, the client was only filling them to 80%. She suggested they fill them to at least 90%, which created savings of over $2M.

Go to https://foodl.me/fdx1zi to view the complete list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 14-15, 2023, in Atlanta. Go to www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.

About IntelliTrans Global Multimodal Supply Chain Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies business (Nasdaq: ROP), provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by IntelliTrans’ cloud-based Control Tower ( Global Visibility Platform℠ ) and IntelliTrans TMS ( Transportation Management System ), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides seamless shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. Learn more at our website, linked here .

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executives also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Media Contact for IntelliTrans:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR ( M1PR.com )

404.421.8497

becky@mediafirst.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e306d03-a3bd-416a-81f2-4a09e9090a81