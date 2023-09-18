Raven Certified as Great Place to Work® for the Fourth Year in a Row

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Industries announced today that it is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year. This certification is based on analysis of validated employee feedback from Great Place to Work® Trust Index Survey™ responses. In that survey, 85% of Raven’s team members said Raven is a great place to work, versus 57% at the average U.S. company.

“We would like to congratulate and thank all of our team members for their role in shaping a workplace that is Certified™ by Great Place to Work®,” said Nicole Freesemann, Vice President of Human Resources. “This year’s award is a reflection of how our team members genuinely show up each day, uphold our values and put others first.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Raven has been Certified™ since 2020 and has qualified each time it has applied for the honor.

"Great Place To Work Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Raven stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Team member feedback reflected themes that resonate with Raven’s core values and purpose. Key takeaways from a selection of anonymous responses centered around Raven’s commitment to continuous improvement, genuine trust in colleagues, supportive wellbeing benefits and pride or fulfillment in working toward Raven’s core purpose: Helping Farmers Serve the World.

“Raven’s culture is unlike any other,” noted an anonymous team member via the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ Survey. “Everyone has everyone else’s best interests in mind, and team members are united in moving the culture forward.”

Raven is dedicated to maintaining a great workplace environment by helping team members grow as individuals and within its organization, providing fulfilling and impactful work. Learn more about Raven’s award-winning culture and career opportunities at ravenind.com/careers.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Dedicated to advancing farming through technology and innovation, Raven Industries provides innovative, high-value products and systems that help farmers serve the world. For decades, Raven has been committed to maximizing operational efficiencies for growers. Today, its groundbreaking work in autonomous systems is unlocking new possibilities in farming — driving tractors down the field, wirelessly connecting the office and the cab, and protecting the environment with controlled outputs. Raven is a subsidiary of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), a world-class equipment and services company specializing in Agriculture and Construction. To learn more, visit https://ravenind.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work

on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Attachment