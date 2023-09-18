Des Moines Register Names VizyPay a Winner of the Iowa Top Workplaces 2023 Award

WAUKEE, Iowa, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , a groundbreaking leader in payment processing for small businesses across rural America, has been awarded a Top Workplace honor by Des Moines Register ’s Iowa Top Workplaces for the third consecutive year. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.



VizyPay was recognized for its one-of-a-kind, people-centered company culture. Dedicated to diversity and inclusivity, VizyPay hires individuals based on attitude, drive and effort – not based on a college degree or experience in the payments space. As a result, 95% of its staff is from outside the payments industry and 60% are diverse minorities. Its executive team leads with authenticity and transparency, fostering an engaging and positive work environment where new ideas are welcomed and genuine relationships are built.

“This honor showcases the best of #TeamVizy. By putting our company culture first and foremost, VizyPay creates an environment where we not only forge close bonds and have fun but we also believe in each other and push everyone to excel profesionally,” said VizyPay CEO Austin Mac Nab. “It's through this drive that we are able to thrive as a company and provide the best for our merchants year after year.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #1841 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 305%.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com .

