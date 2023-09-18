Gentex Continues Expansion Into Grand Rapids With Opening of Downtown Technology Hub

ZEELAND, Mich., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) announced today that it has opened a technology hub in downtown Grand Rapids designed to help the company support, attract, and retain top engineering and software talent from throughout West Michigan.



Gentex is a technology company and long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries. The company is Ottawa County’s largest employer, with over 6,000 team members working at its main campus in Zeeland and other nearby lakeshore facilities.

The new technology hub is located on the second floor of 25 Ottawa, in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids. Gentex is leasing the space, which is designed to support over 100 team members, with modern workstations, conference rooms, hoteling spaces, and common areas that allow for collaboration and networking. In addition, workers will have access to a tenant-only fitness center, conference facility, and bike room.

“Gentex continually needs top talent, especially engineering and software technologists who can support our growing business and expanding product portfolio,” said Neil Boehm, Gentex’s Chief Technology Officer. “Gentex is best known for automotive electronics, but we continue to grow our capabilities in vision systems, sensing, AI development, biometrics, home automation, and more. If you like the idea of working in a vibrant city center for a diversified, highly successful, and resource-rich technology company, then check us out!”

Gentex’s announcement was lauded by local economic development organizations, including the The Right Place, which works to fuel current and long-term economic prosperity through comprehensive strategies to retain, expand and attract businesses.

“We’re excited to see a thriving tech-focused company like Gentex continue to grow in the region,” said Randy Thelen, President and CEO of The Right Place, Inc. “This move by Gentex aligns with our region’s goal of becoming one of the leading tech hubs in the Midwest. This new space will accelerate the development, retention, and attraction of top tech talent to West Michigan.”

This is Gentex’s second expansion into Grand Rapids. In May, Gentex opened a satellite production facility in the Madison Square neighborhood to boost its hourly employee base and provide greater access to well-paying jobs. The new facility produces electronic sub-assemblies, and when fully operational, will operate two shifts and employ 50 team members engaged in light assembly, warehousing, and logistics.

Over the past couple years, Gentex has been systematically addressing some of the region’s largest barriers to employment. In 2021, the company launched Spanish-speaking assembly lines to provide expanded employment opportunities for West Michigan’s growing Hispanic community. Today, over 230 Spanish-speaking employees work on various production lines throughout the company.

In May, Gentex broke ground on a first-of-its-kind childcare and preschool designed to provide its employees with access to quality, affordable, on-site daycare. The facility, which is scheduled to open in late 2024, will be located on Gentex’s Zeeland campus. It’s being designed to accommodate the children of both first and second shift workers, with a capacity target of up to 250 children per shift.

To apply for Gentex jobs in Grand Rapids, go to www.gentex.com/grjobs.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com.

