Finhaven Technology Inc. Launches Cutting-Edge Equity Management Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traditionally, when startup businesses begin to raise capital and funds, they turn to customary tools to manage their equity, such as spreadsheets and even plain ruled record books. However, such a practice in today’s highly technological world seems impractical as it provides startup founders with more inconveniences than benefits.



Aside from that, as your startup business grows and continues on to the next funding series, traditional ways won’t just be able to keep up with your company’s equity, leaving you with a vague visualization of your company’s securities.

Luckily, the brand new equity management platform Finhaven removes all the hassle that traditional equity management entails, especially for startup businesses.

With a lack of available equity management platforms for startup founders in the market, capital market infrastructure platform builder Finhaven Technology Inc. took this in mind to develop Finhaven – an equity management platform for small and medium-sized startup businesses.

Finhaven, which will be available to the market this Monday, is made for startup businesses who are currently within the pre-seed and seed funding round, particularly those startups that are raising capital or borrowing funds, going through mergers and acquisitions, and are carrying out small international trade.

Through the company’s in-depth market research it revealed that equity management platform users shared similar inconveniences with current available softwares, including:

A lack of intuitive equity management softwares with easy to navigate user interface

Unnecessary required softwares that are rendered unusable for a startup company

Unclear statement of pricing



The company developed Finhaven specifically to address these pain points that most equity management platform users have experienced. With this in mind, Finhaven aims to provide an easy-to-use, affordable, and clearly-priced equity management platform for startup businesses.

Director and CEO of Finhaven Technology Inc. DH Kim noted that originally, the company had built a blockchain-based capital market infrastructure. However, the director highlighted, this infrastructure was only accessible through broker-dealers or marketplaces.

"We aim to make it available directly to companies and investors, eliminating the need for intermediaries. Our SaaS product enables this transformation and has the potential to bring the true innovation of blockchain closer to our reality," said Kim. “Companies and investors will no longer need to use multiple software applications for their capital raise or investment journey, as our integrated SaaS product covers the entire journey."

Upon availing the platform, users may choose among two options:

A free version offering up to one capitalization table and a maximum of five transactions

A paid version of 12 USD per month allows users to create up to three capitalization tables with an unlimited amount of transactions

Finhaven Technology Inc. also operates Finhaven Private Markets, a first-of-its-kind marketplace in Canada that connects private companies with accredited investors using secure Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and digital securities.

The fintech company also handles FINWallet, a whitelisted crypto wallet that can hold crypto assets.

To learn more about the newly released Finhaven, and the company’s team, their platform is now live and is accessible through their website.

Contact:

marketing@finhaven.com