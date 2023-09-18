Papa Murphy’s® Announces the Launch of All-New Monkey Breads

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is pleased to announce the nationwide product line launch of our all-new Monkey Breads beginning today, September 18.



This new, pull-apart bread is available in two flavors: savory Garlic and sweet Cinnamon. The Garlic Monkey Bread is made of buttery garlic bread bites and is served with a side of marinara for dipping, and the Cinnamon Monkey Bread is a sweet cinnamon treat drizzled with delicious cream cheese frosting.

“These shareable bread bites are the best way to bring everyone together at mealtime,” said Tracey Ayres, VP of Brand and Innovation for Papa Murphy’s. “Our sweet and savory Monkey Breads are a perfect addition to any meal. Make them a side or even a dessert – they’re sure to make your next at-home meal memorable.”

Get your Monkey Bread today—visit your local Papa Murphy’s and add to your order tonight. Available for pickup or delivery nationwide.

For more information about Monkey Bread, visit PapaMurphys.com .

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with a mission to "Change The Way You Pizza." Papa Murphy's exists to enrich every day with unconventional moments of happiness, not only because our take ‘n’ bake pizzas are made-to-order daily using only the freshest ingredients, but also providing exceptional service at over 1,133 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. With the core values of Quality, Service, Integrity, Teamwork as our guide, Papa Murphy's offers guests a convenient, unparalleled experience for creating the best at-home meal experience. Along with fresh pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers hand-crafted salads, sides, and desserts to complete your meal and please your palate. Order online at papamurphys.com or from our official Papa Murphy's app everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.



Media Contact:

Lisa McNairy

communications@papamurphys.com

262-497-7166

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/084ce848-0637-491d-b5c8-667de2ad25b7