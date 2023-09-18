Herbal Products Drive Growth in $91M Canadian Tea Industry, as Consumer Preferences Shift Toward Health and Wellness

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The herbal tea market in Canada is undergoing substantial growth, currently valued at $91 million CAD. Projections indicate a further expansion of 3.13% over the next five years . This surge is attributed to Canadian consumers' growing preference for healthier options over conventional caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, driven by a rising interest in health and wellness.



Traditional Medicinals, recognized for its nearly 50-year commitment to delivering high-quality herbal teas, with a deep-rooted commitment to ethical sourcing and ingredient quality, is among the group of companies that have benefitted from the shift in consumer preferences as they account for 45 percent of all dollar growth in the herbal tea segment in the last 52 weeks. The brand's impressive market performance in the Canadian market has propelled it ahead of competitors, demonstrating substantial growth in both units and unit performance. With a remarkable 17 percent growth in the past year, the tea maker has firmly positioned itself as a trusted brand since making a powerful entrance into the Canadian market in the mid 1980s, and recent data shows them as the fastest-growing among leading tea brands.*

“Herbal tea is having its big moment in Canada. Consumers have been drawn to the medicinal properties of herbal tea for generations, but in the last few years, we have seen a growth in demand from consumers looking for products on grocery shelves that will complement their health and wellness-focused routines. Consumers are looking for products that provide more than just a temporary feel-good factor; they're looking for products that actively contribute to their long-term health goals, and we have the tea they’re looking for,” shares Dale Gelinas, Chief Customer Officer at Traditional Medicinals.

As Traditional Medicinals continues its expansion throughout Canada as a key brand that consumers have embraced as a part of the wellness movement, individual provinces have exhibited distinct preferences. In 2023, Ontario has prominently embraced relaxation, with the leading choice being Traditional Medicinals Organic Herbal Chamomile tea. Meanwhile, British Columbia's preference leans toward utilizing tea as a refreshing beverage through Traditional Medicinals Organic Herbal Peppermint tea. Alberta is prioritizing taking care of their gut health through their love for Traditional Medicinal Roasted Dandelion Root tea , while Quebec has directed their attention to sleep health, as evident from their favorite, Traditional Medicinals Herbal Nighty Night , which aids in promoting restful sleep. The complete list of the top three ranking teas across each province is provided below.

Traditional Medicinals has a diverse range of teas carefully crafted by herbalists and categorized into nine wellness collections: detox, digestive, green, herbal, laxative, relaxation, seasonal, tonic, and women’s, to cater to differing consumer preferences and needs. The tea maker's popular tea blends are currently available at most Grocery, Drug, and Mass Merch retailers, as well as most Health and Natural Food stores. Explore the complete range of Traditional Medicinals' teas here .

About Traditional Medicinals:

Traditional Medicinals is the leader in botanical wellness with the purpose of inspiring active connection to plant wisdom in service of people and the planet. Founded in 1974, Traditional Medicinals is rooted in herbal medicine that includes ethical sourcing and production, and rigorous attention to purity, quality, and sustainability standards. With more than 60 high-quality teas, lozenges, and capsules specially formulated by herbalists, Traditional Medicinals has a deep commitment to both cutting-edge botany and traditional plant knowledge. A Certified B Corporation, Traditional Medicinals commits to elevating communities across the globe, helping ecosystems thrive, and fortifying cultural connections. Traditional Medicinals products are available online and in most grocery and natural foods retailers. For additional information, visit www.ca.traditionalmedicinals.com .

*Nielsen MarketTrack: Latest 52 Week Period Ending 06.17.23 (Grocery, Drug, Mass, ex. HNF)

Top 3 ranking Traditional Medicinals teas in each province

British Columbia

Traditional Medicinals Organic Herbal Peppermint

Traditional Medicinals Roasted Dandelion Root Tea

Traditional Medicinals Herbal Nighty Night



Ontario:

Traditional Medicinals Organic Herbal Chamomile

Traditional Medicinals Organic Herbal Peppermint

Traditional Medicinals Dandelion Root Tea



Alberta

Traditional Medicinals Roasted Dandelion Root Tea

Traditional Medicinals Organic Herbal Peppermint

Traditional Medicinals Organic Smooth Move Peppermint



Quebec

Traditional Medicinals Herbal Nighty Night

Traditional Medicinals Organic Herbal Chamomile

Traditional Medicinals Organic Ginger Aid



Manitoba/Saskatchewan

Traditional Medicinals Roasted Dandelion Root Tea

Traditional Medicinals Organic Herbal Peppermint

Traditional Medicinals Organic Smooth Move Peppermint



Maritimes

Traditional Medicinals Organic Herbal Peppermint

Traditional Medicinals Roasted Dandelion Root Tea

Traditional Medicinals Organic Herbal Chamomile

