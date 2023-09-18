Fogo de Chão Launches Limited-Edition Calendar to Celebrate National Gaucho Day

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil, announces its first-ever Gaucho calendar in celebration of National Gaucho Day on September 20th. The 16-month calendar showcases humorous and relatable dining moments along with a menu discovery each month that highlights Fogo’s culinary innovations including a Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ribeye, Beet Tartare and more. With limited quantities available at all U.S. locations starting September 20th, guests can purchase this calendar for $20 while supplies last.



Held annually on September 20th, National Gaucho Day is a Southern Brazilian holiday that symbolizes the Gaucho culture of teamwork, excellence, integrity, and humility. This calendar is a nod to the brand’s Gaucho Chefs who are at the core of Fogo’s signature hospitality and experiential dining. The calendar also encourages guests to dine at every daypart to experience the culinary art of churrasco that Fogo’s Gauchos are known for globally.

Fogo continues its philanthropic commitment to help feed those most vulnerable in their communities through its 8-year relationship with No Kid Hungry. To help reach a new record donation this year, Fogo will donate $5 of each Gaucho calendar sale to the organization. For every $5 donation, No Kid Hungry can provide 50 meals to children in need of nutritional meals.

“In honor of National Gaucho Day, we are excited to launch a calendar that celebrates our team of Gaucho Chefs in a fun and engaging way, just like our signature dining experience that we’re known for,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. “We also look forward to continuing to support No Kid Hungry with a portion of the calendar proceeds going towards making a meaningful impact on ending childhood hunger in America.”

For more information about Fogo de Chão and its new limited-edition Gaucho calendar, please visit Fogo.com or call your nearest Fogo restaurant. To make a dining reservation for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, or Bar Fogo, visit Fogo.com/reservations.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply- seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and delivery options. For more information on Fogo de Chão or to make a reservation, please visit Fogo.com. For images, logos and other media assets, please visit the Fogo Newsroom.

About No Kid Hungry®

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 5 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

FogoPR@konnectagency.com

