Mosquito Repellent Market to Hit US$ 10,733.13 Million By 2030 | Updated Insights

New York, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the M osquito R epellent M arket is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 10,733.13 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 6,877.50 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of mosquito repellents in residential sector, which is augmenting the global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the mosquito repellent market.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1264

A mosquito repellent is a substance that is put on different surfaces to mitigate any mosquito bites. The mosquito bites are the primary cause of different diseases such as malaria, dengue, yellow fever, and others. The product is available in different types such as creams, lotions, mats, coils, rackets, and others. The mosquito repellent product is very useful in slum areas or regions with high weather fluctuations. Also, rising industrialization and urbanization are the factors leading to greater usage of mosquito repellant products. Mosquito repellant products are gaining wide popularity in emerging nations due to the increase in mosquito borne diseases across the globe,

Global Mosquito Repellent Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) USD 10,733.13 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 5.8% By Product Type Creams and Oils (Organic, Conventional), Coils, Sprays, Roll-on Sticks, Rackets, Liquid Vaporizer, and Others By End Use Residential and Commercial By Distribution Channel Online (Company-Owned Website, E-commerce), Offline (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, and Others) Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players SC. Johnson & Son, Inc, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Sawyer Products, Inc., Dabur India Ltd, Himalaya Herbals, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Herbal Strategi, 3M, Avon LLC, and Kao Corporation.

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/secure-checkout/1264

Global Mosquito Repellent Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product Type, the coils segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth of 23.75% in 2022. Coils are widely used in emerging regions due to the efficiency of the product in mitigating fatal diseases such as dengue, malaria, and others. This is considered a traditional method of repelling mosquitoes and is largely demanded as it is quite economical. Hence, due to the affordability, portability, and long-lasting effectiveness of the product, there is a high growth of coils in the mosquito repellant market.

Based on End Use, the residential segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022. The residential segment has been showcasing major demand for mosquito repellent products as these are mostly used for personal use. The mosquito repellent products are widely used across residential spaces due to the prevention of any disease such as malaria, dengue, and others due to mosquito bites. The products have wide applications in residential buildings yards and gardens, rainwater tanks, washrooms, and others. Hence, increasing residential projects globally is leading to increased demand for mosquito repellent products.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1264

Based on Distribution Channel, the offline segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022. The offline segment has been showcasing major demand due to the time delivery of the product, personalized recommendations from the staff, wide variety to choose from on the spot, and shopping satisfaction. Consumers do get advised by the sales staff about the advantages of different product types of mosquito repellant so that the consumers can check the quality of the product on the spot and make a wise purchase decision accordingly. Hence, due to the aforementioned advantages of the offline segment, the offline segment is foreseeing high segmental growth in the mosquito repellent market.

Based on Region, in the year 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution of 38.70% to the market growth, owing to rising health consciousness among individuals, coupled with the presence of major key players in this region. Also, increasing health awareness among U.S. residents due to advanced healthcare infrastructure in this region is boosting the growth of the mosquito repellent market.

Competitive Landscape

SC. Johnson & Son, Inc, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., and Sawyer Products, Inc., are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are continuously leveraging new technologies to develop innovative solutions that are more efficient, and cost-effective. Further, the mosquito repellent market is expected to grow steadily due to increasing consumer preference for natural insect repellants containing herbal ingredients. The market is characterized by intense competition, with companies focusing on expanding their product offerings and increasing their market share through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. acquired Tristar’s appliance, cookware business along with their home and personal care segment. This acquisition is expected to boost the personal care products, and home pest control products segment of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

In June 2022, Kao Corporation launched a new product named Bioré GUARD Mos Block Serum in Thailand. This product is the start of a revolutionary technology that Kao Corporation initiated to protect future lives from mosquitoes, specifically in the Southeast Asia region.

Key Market Takeaways

North America is expected to reach USD 4,170.90 million in 2030. Moreover, in North America, U.S. accounted for the highest market share of 63.35% during the base year of 2022.

Based on product type, the coils segment accounted for the highest share contribution of 23.75% to the mosquito repellent market statistics in 2022.

In the context of end use, the residential segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of mosquito repellent market statistics during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the mosquito repellent market statistics in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market demand for mosquito repellent due to climate, geography, and lifestyle changes, coupled with rising consumer awareness and acceptance of mosquito repellent products.

Browse Full Report & TOC @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/mosquito-repellent-market

List of Major Global Mosquito Repellent Market:

SC. Johnson & Son, Inc

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Sawyer Products, Inc.

Dabur India Ltd

Himalaya Herbals

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Herbal Strategi

3M

Avon LLC

Kao Corporation

Global Mosquito Repellent Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Creams and Oils Organic Conventional Coils Sprays Roll-on Sticks Rackets Liquid Vaporizer Others

By End Use Residential Commercial

By Distribution Channel Online Company-Owned Website E-commerce Offline Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Departmental Stores Others



Request for Customization @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-customization/1264

Frequently Asked Questions in the Mosquito Repellent Market Report

What was the market size of the mosquito repellent industry in 2022? In 2022, the market size of mosquito repellent was USD 6,877.50 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for the mosquito repellent industry by 2030? In 2030, the market size of mosquito repellent will be expected to reach USD 10,733.13 million.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the mosquito repellent market? Increasing mosquito borne diseases and fluctuations in environmental conditions is accelerating the demand for mosquito repellents, thereby fueling market growth at the global level.

What is the dominating segment in the mosquito repellent market by product type? In 2022, the coils segment accounted for the highest market share of 23.75% in the overall mosquito repellent market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is the dominating region in the mosquito repellent market? North America accounted for the highest market share in the overall mosquito repellent market.



Our Other Research Reports here:-

Submarine Optical Fiber Cable Market Size, Growth Analysis, Forecast 2023-2030

Printer Ink Cartridge Market Size, Industry Report, Forecast 2023-2030

Rotary Lobe Pump Market Size, Industry Analysis, Developing Trends by 2030

Battery Charger Market Size, Industry Trends, Forecast 2023-2030

Global Automotive Transmission Market Size, Industry Report 2023-2030

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/mosquito-repellent-market

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344