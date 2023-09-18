Global Student Information System (SIS) Market Surpasses US$ 8.7 Billion in 2022, Driven by Tech Adoption and Administrative Efficiency

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Student Information System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global student information system (SIS) market has reached a valuation of US$ 8.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness substantial growth, reaching US$ 17.9 billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be driven by several key factors.

Key Market Drivers:

Rising Adoption of Smartphones and Internet Devices: The increasing adoption of smartphones and internet devices, coupled with advanced internet connectivity, is a significant driver of the SIS market. This trend enables better access to educational information and facilitates efficient communication among educational institutions, students, parents, and faculty. Efficient Administrative Operations: Educational institutions are increasingly recognizing the need for efficient management of administrative operations. SIS software solutions offer streamlined processes, reducing the risk of errors, eliminating delays, and enhancing workflow. This leads to improved productivity and a more organized and cost-effective approach to student management. Integration of Advanced Technologies: The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, machine learning (ML), and the internet of things (IoT) is positively influencing the SIS market. These technologies enhance productivity, efficiency, and cost reduction, contributing to the market's growth. Rising Adoption of E-Learning: The growing adoption of e-learning platforms worldwide presents lucrative growth opportunities for SIS market investors. As online education becomes more prevalent, the need for effective student information management increases. Enhancing Transparency: Educational institutions are increasingly adopting SIS to improve data transparency. This promotes better communication between students and administrative authorities and enhances the overall educational experience.

Market Segmentation:

The SIS market is segmented based on various factors:

Component:

Solutions (Enrollment, Academics, Financial Aid, Billing)

Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)

Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

End-User:

K-12

Higher Education

Regional Insights:

The global SIS market is analyzed across various regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America, led by the United States and Canada, has been the largest market for SIS, driven by the adoption of innovative technologies, demand for enhanced services, and efforts to create secure structures between students and administrative authorities.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global SIS market is diverse, with numerous key players offering innovative solutions and services. Some prominent companies in this market include Arth Inforsoft Pvt. Ltd., Anthology Inc., ComSpec International, Inc., Ellucian Company L.P., Foradian Technologies, Illuminate Education, Inc., Jenzabar, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Skyward, Inc., The Tribal Group plc, Unit4, and Workday, Inc., among others.

Key Questions Answered:

How has the global student information system market performed, and what is the outlook for the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global SIS market?

How does each driver, restraint, and opportunity impact the SIS market?

What are the key regional markets for SIS, and which countries are the most attractive for investment?

What is the breakdown of the market based on components, deployment types, and end-users?

Who are the key players and companies in the global SIS market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global

