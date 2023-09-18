SalMar – Intra-group merger with NTS and disclosure of shareholding

The board of directors of SalMar ASA («SalMar») and its wholly owned subsidiary NTS AS («NTS») have signed a joint merger plan for an intra-group merger between SalMar and NTS with the former as the acquiring company. The merger will be completed pursuant to the laws for mergers between a parent company and wholly owned subsidiary. Following completion of the merger, the ownership of NTS’ shares in SalMar will be transferred to SalMar. NTS currently owns 13 691 960 shares in SalMar, corresponding to 9,43% of the shares and voting rights in SalMar. After the merger is completed SalMar will own 13 706 246 own shares, corresponding to 9,44% of the shares and voting rights. The 5% flagging threshold in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 4-2 is thus crossed.

The merger is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. The merger plan will be made available at the offices of SalMar and notified to the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, and the shareholders in SalMar will be informed in writing. The letter to the shareholders is attached to this notice (in English and Norwegian).

This information is subject to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the disclosure requirements stipulated in section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





