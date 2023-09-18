Security Journey Launches “The Diligent Developer” Limited Time Free Security Education Program

Pittsburgh, PA, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Journey, a leading secure coding training provider, launches its Diligent Developer Security Education Program during National Coding Week commencing on September 18. There is a greater appreciation that security is everyone’s responsibility, and subsequently, security awareness programs have grown more encompassing, with recognition from organizations that it must include training for all roles, including developers and Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) members. With this in mind, the Diligent Developer program has been uniquely designed with a structured curriculum, to provide awareness and hands-on education to development teams about prominent vulnerabilities and code risks, and to build essential skills that empower them to build secure software.



Security Journey’s Diligent Developer program uses creative storytelling to reinforce the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Top 10. Whether organizations have invested in an application security training program or develop content in-house this free program provides a fresh approach.



The limited time offer has the following components:

An engaging written overview of the OWASP Top 10 describing the most critical web application security risks and how to defend against them.

Three 15-minute podcast-style video lessons on key OWASP Top 10 topics that provide an understanding of top vulnerabilities and learn effective ways to mitigate them in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

Three hands-on training lessons which enable developers to break the software like an attacker and fix the same software code, applying their learned concepts.

A program guide that suggests a schedule and communication ideas for a month-long initiative.

As the industry approaches the 20th anniversary of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Security Journey is advocating that this developer-focused program should become an integral part of the National Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaigns.



“It's well understood that developers don’t have the depth of knowledge they need to bake security in from the start due to almost non-existent curriculum on application security in university and boot camp programs.” comments Amy Baker, Security Education Evangelist at Security Journey. “This begins to explain the 60% growth in new vulnerabilities last year. Through our Diligent Developer program, development teams can get an introduction into application security education, which as part of an ongoing program can foster a real culture of secure software development.”



The Diligent Developer Security Education Program is free to download until December 31st, 2023. For more information, please visit securityjourney.com.



About Security Journey

Security Journey helps enterprises reduce vulnerabilities with application security education for developers and all individuals involved in creating software. Development teams are empowered through practical, skill-oriented secure coding training that easily satisfies compliance needs and goes beyond that to build a security-first development culture. Over 450 companies around the world are teaching their teams how to build safer software using Security Journey. Learn more and try our training at securityjourney.com



//ENDS//



Media Contact:

Katie Fegan, Account Manager

kfegan@saycomms.co.uk

Attachment