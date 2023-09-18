Global Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market Reaches $53.27 Billion in 2022, Expected to Surpass $74.8 Billion by 2028, Driven by Enhanced Collaboration and Automation Trends

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collaborative Product Definition Management Market by Type, Industry, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global collaborative product definition management (cPDM) market reached $53.27 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow to $74.8 billion by 2028, demonstrating a CAGR of 5.70% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Several factors are driving this market growth, including the need to enhance collaboration and communication among dispersed teams, increasing demand for product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions, and the rising requirement for automating manual tasks in businesses.

cPDM is a strategic business process that allows organizations to manage the entire lifecycle of a product, from its inception and design to manufacturing, maintenance, and retirement. It relies on various tools, methodologies, and systems to facilitate collaboration, information sharing, and decision-making among cross-functional teams involved in product development.

cPDM streamlines and optimizes product development by providing a centralized platform for managing and controlling product-related data and documents. It enables different teams, such as design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and supply chain, to work efficiently and effectively, ensuring synchronization and alignment throughout the product lifecycle.

Market Trends:

Several trends are contributing to the growth of the cPDM market:

Enhanced Collaboration: The demand for cPDM is driven by the need to improve collaboration and communication among dispersed teams, enabling real-time sharing of information and supporting cross-functional innovation. Automation of Manual Tasks: cPDM is being used to enhance productivity by automating manual tasks and reducing errors in businesses. Data Integrity and Consistency: There is an increasing demand for cPDM to ensure data integrity and consistency while providing a single source of truth for product-related information. Regulatory Compliance: Organizations are using cPDM to facilitate regulatory compliance by maintaining accurate records and traceability. Improved Decision-Making: cPDM supports better decision-making by providing easy access to timely and accurate data, enabling stakeholders to make informed choices throughout the product lifecycle. Time-to-Market Reduction: cPDM helps organizations reduce time-to-market, optimize costs, improve product quality, and enhance customer satisfaction. Demand for PLM Solutions: The rising demand for PLM solutions for communication, coordination, and collaboration with different business units is driving market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The cPDM market is segmented based on type and industry:

Type: The market includes software and services, with software being the largest segment.

The market includes software and services, with software being the largest segment. Industry: The market serves various industries, including automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense, petrochemical, utility, and others, with automotive being the largest segment.

Regional Insights:

The cPDM market is analyzed across regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific leads the market due to the presence of numerous automotive and electronics manufacturers, the integration of 2D and 3D documents for product assembly visualization, and a thriving aerospace and defense industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global cPDM market include Autodesk Inc, Dassault Systemes SA, Parametric Technology Corp, SAP SE, Siemens AG, and others. These companies are contributing to market growth through innovation and competitiveness.

