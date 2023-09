Simon Søbstad primary insider and COO Sales & Industry in SalMar ASA, has 18.09.2023 sold 732 shares in SalMar ASA at a price of 558,000 NOK per share.

After the transaction Simon Søbstad owns 0 shares and has 4 074 restricted share units in the company.

Please see the attached document for further details of the transaction.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Attachment