Acute Pancreatitis Market worth $8.82 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acute pancreatitis is a condition characterized by the inflammation of pancreas over a short period. It is a common disease and a leading cause of hospitalization among gastrointestinal disorders in the US population. A rise in pancreatic cancer cases due to acute pancreatitis and the rising incidence of diabetes following acute pancreatitis are the major factors contributing to the growing acute pancreatitis market size. However, side effects of pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer treatments is the major factor hindering acute pancreatitis market growth.

Acute Pancreatitis Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.64 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $8.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

Browse Comprehensive TOC on "Acute Pancreatitis Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Offerings (Medications, Diagnosis, and Others), Causes (Gallstones, Alcoholism, Genetic Disorders, Infection, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and the Middle East & Africa)"

Global Acute Pancreatitis Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 5.64 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 8.82 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Offerings, Causes, End User, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Rising Incidence of Diabetes Following Acute Pancreatitis to Drive the Global Acute Pancreatitis Market Growth During 2022-2030:

The pancreas produces insulin, a hormone regulating blood sugar levels. Pancreatitis can harm insulin-producing cells of the pancreas, which causes diabetes in patients suffering from acute pancreatitis. People suffering from acute pancreatitis are at a twofold greater risk of diabetes than the general population. The World Health Organization (WHO) American Diabetes Association has classified the diabetes developed after acute pancreatitis as exocrine pancreatic diabetes (pancreatogenic diabetes). Pancreatogenic diabetes is increasingly being linked to exocrine disorders of the pancreas. Diabetes sequelae are observed across the spectrum of severity in acute pancreatitis and can accompany other clinical complications.

As per the European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences, published in 2022, the prevalence of pancreatogenic diabetes is 5–10% in the diabetic population in Western countries. Chronic pancreatitis is responsible for 20% of cases, while acute pancreatitis causes 80% of cases. According to an article published in the National Library of Medicine in 2021, ~23% of acute pancreatitis patients are likely to develop diabetes within 3 years of discharge. Further, according to an article published in the MDPI in 2023, ~40% of patients with acute pancreatitis are affected by prediabetes and diabetes. and they are at a higher risk of death and readmission to hospitals than patients with type 2 diabetes. Further, ~60.2% of adult patients developed diabetes after acute pancreatitis, and 9% of children after acute recurrent pancreatitis or with chronic pancreatitis, and this risk increases as they age into adulthood. Researchers have noted higher diabetes incidence (~39%) after severe acute pancreatitis than mild acute pancreatitis (14%) in a meta-analysis comparing severe and mild acute pancreatitis.

A Chinese research study suggests that hypertriglyceridemia (HTG) has outpaced alcohol to become the second leading cause of acute pancreatitis. Approximately 29% of patients experience repeated episodes that result in recurrent acute pancreatitis (RAP) and 44.6% of these patients had HTG as an etiological condition. In an article published in Biomed Central in June 2023, HTG has been stated as a significant independent risk factor for the severity and recurrence of acute pancreatitis. Thus, the increasing incidence of diabetes in patients suffering or recovering from acute pancreatitis contributes to the growth of the acute pancreatitis market.





Global Acute Pancreatitis Market: Segmental Overview

The acute pancreatitis market is segmented on the basis of offerings, causes, end user, and geography. Based on causes, the market has been segmented into gallstones, alcoholism, genetic disorders, infection, and others. In 2022, the gallstones segment held the largest share of the acute pancreatitis market and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cholelithiasis, commonly known as gallstones, are hardened deposits of digestive fluid, such as cholesterol or bilirubin, forming in the gallbladder. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, when a gallstone blocks a patient’s pancreatic duct, it causes pancreatitis. The main symptoms of gallstone pancreatitis are severe pain, fever, jaundice, nausea, and others. Acute pancreatitis can be diagnosed using blood tests and different imaging devices. Blood tests can be employed to identify the inflammation of pancreas. A CT scan, MRI, or ultrasound can help diagnose the severity of the condition. According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the prevalence of gallstones is ~10–15% of adults in Europe and the US. Furthermore, as per a study published in April 2023 in PubMed Central, the global incidence of gallstones varies between 3% and 21.9%. Thus, the high prevalence of gallstones propels the acute pancreatitis market growth for the gallstones segment.





Global Acute Pancreatitis Market: Competitive Landscape

Abbott Laboratories, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, Samsung Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Baxter International Inc, Dynavax Technologies Corp, Actim Oy, Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corp, and Fresenius Kabi AG are a few of the key companies operating in the acute pancreatitis market. These companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet evolving customer demands, which allows them to maintain their brand name.





Global Acute Pancreatitis Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Drivers

Rise in Pancreatic Cancer Cases Due to Acute Pancreatitis

Rising Incidence of Diabetes Following Acute Pancreatitis





Restraints

Side Effects of Pancreatitis and Pancreatic Cancer Treatments





Opportunities

Upsurge in Number of R&D Activities and Awareness Programs on Acute Pancreatitis





Future Trends

Advancements in Specific Acute Pancreatitis Treatments





Recent Developments:

In May 2023, Royal Philips launched the Philips CT 3500, a new high-throughput CT system targeting the needs of routine radiology and high-volume screening programs. Powered by AI, the Philips CT 3500 includes a range of image-reconstruction and workflow-enhancing features that help to deliver the consistency, speed, and first-time-right image quality needed for reliable diagnoses, which ensures a higher return on investment for clinicians in the most demanding, high-volume care settings.

In September 2022, GE Healthcare received a US FDA 510(k) clearance for its breakthrough AIR Recon DL for the 3D and PROPELLER imaging sequences. These new features extend the benefits of AIR Recon DL to nearly all magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) clinical procedures, encompassing all anatomies and enabling shorter scan times, better image quality, and enhanced patient experience.





