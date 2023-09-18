Password Management Market Set to Surge to $9.2 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Cybersecurity Concerns and Digital Transformation

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Password Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global password management market witnessed a remarkable growth in 2022, reaching a market size of US$ 2,159 Million. Anticipating the future, experts predict an astounding surge to US$ 9,189 Million by 2028, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.7% during 2023-2028.

In today's digital landscape, safeguarding sensitive data is paramount. Passwords serve as the first line of defense, and password management solutions are vital for securing these critical access points. Password management software assists in organizing and securing passwords across IT infrastructures, making them indispensable for information security and governance.

The rise of cloud computing, IoT, and digital frameworks worldwide has driven the adoption of password management solutions. Enterprises, in particular, are turning to these systems for cost-effective and time-saving benefits, including automated password resets, passcode randomization, and session recordings. With the surge in online transactions, password management plays a pivotal role in protecting online information and combating online fraud.

Stringent cybersecurity measures, including complex password generation rules, have further fueled the adoption of password management systems. As security breaches by hackers continue to rise, these systems, whether on-premise or in the cloud, are becoming indispensable.

Key Market Segmentation:

Type:

Self-Service Password Management

Privileged User Password Management

Access:

Mobile Devices and Tablets

Desktop and Laptops

Voice Enabled Password Systems

Others

Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Hosted

End-User:

Small and Medium Sized Organizations

Large Organizations

Others

Vertical:

Healthcare

BFSI

Public Sector

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Education

Others

Region:

North America United States Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran United Arab Emirates Others



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry features prominent players including Avatier Corporation, CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.), Centrify Corporation, Core Security Technologies, FastPassCorp A/S, Google LLC, Hitachi ID Systems, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus International PLC, NetIQ Corporation, SailPoint Technologies Inc., and SonicWall Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2569 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9189 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.7% Regions Covered Global

