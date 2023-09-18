US Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Companies - Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) are the Key Players

Chicago, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Market by Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne, Cyber, Space), Application (JADC2 Specific, Command & Control (C2), Communication, SATCOM, Computers, and AI, Networks), Solution - Forecast to 2030. The ability to effectively coordinate and control operations across these domains is critical to gaining an advantage over adversaries. Rapid decision-making and agile response are essential in dynamic and fast-paced warfare scenarios. JADC2 aims to shorten the decision-making cycle by providing commanders with up-to-date, integrated, and accurate information.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global aerospace, defense, security, and advanced technology company. It operates through four main business segments:

Aeronautics: This segment focuses on designing, manufacturing, and servicing advanced military aircraft, including fighter jets, transport planes, and unmanned aerial systems. Lockheed Martin's aeronautics division also provides sustainment and upgrade services to ensure the longevity and effectiveness of its aircraft fleet.

Rotary and Mission Systems: This segment specializes in delivering advanced systems and solutions for maritime and land-based missions. It offers integrated naval and ground systems, including surface ships, submarines, combat systems, and command and control infrastructure.

Space: Lockheed Martin is a major player in the space industry. Its space segment is involved in the design, development, and manufacturing of satellites, spacecraft, and related technologies. The company provides solutions for communications, weather monitoring, exploration, and national security applications.

Missiles and Fire Control: This segment focuses on developing and producing advanced missile systems, precision weapons, fire control systems, and related technologies. These systems cater to both defense and civil customers, providing capabilities for air and missile defense, strike operations, and various precision-guided munitions.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 1.2 Billion in 2023 Projected Market Size USD 8.6 Billion by 2030 Growth Rate CAGR of 31.7% Market Size Available for Years 2019–2030 Base Year Considered 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD billion)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is a multinational conglomerate specializing in aerospace and defense. Formed through the merger of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation, the company has a strong presence in the global market. Raytheon Technologies operates through four key segments:

Collins Aerospace: This segment focuses on designing, manufacturing, and servicing aircraft components and systems. They specialize in avionics, interiors, mechanical systems, and mission systems, catering to both commercial and military customers.

Pratt & Whitney: A renowned name in the aerospace industry, Pratt & Whitney is a leader in the design, manufacture, and service of aircraft engines. Their engines power a wide range of aircraft, including commercial jets, military aircraft, and regional aircraft.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space: This segment delivers advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, as well as mission support solutions. Their offerings include advanced sensors, cybersecurity solutions, space systems, and integrated communications systems.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense: Focused on missile defense systems and advanced technologies, this segment develops and produces a wide range of missile systems, radars, sensors, and command systems. They cater to defense customers worldwide and play a vital role in national security.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) was awarded a contract from the US Air Force. The contract was aimed to provide network communications and processing services to connect sensors and platforms across all domains for the US Air Force.

In July 2022, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US) won a contract from the US Navy worth USD 380 million to produce a Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) System, which will enable situational awareness and integrated fire control capability and will enhance the anti-air warfare capability of the US Navy.

In June 2020, General Dynamics Corporation (US) was awarded a contract from Space Development Agency (US) to develop, equip, and operate National Defense Space Architecture (NDSA) centers and assist in ground-to-space integration for low earth orbit satellites.

“Browse in-depth TOC on "JADC2 Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

66 – Tables

40 – Figures

138 – Pages

Based on Application, the SATCOM segment will record the highest market share of the US JADC2 market during the forecast period.

The US Joint All Domain Command and Control market, based on application, has been segmented into JADC2 Specific, Command & Control (C2), communication, SATCOM, Computer and AI, and Networks. The SATCOM segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The utilization of SATCOM technology within JADC2 provides a resilient communication infrastructure that is less susceptible to physical disruptions, allowing for reliable data transmission even in remote environments. JADC2 SATCOM ensures that essential information can be shared promptly between geographically dispersed forces, facilitating joint operations, situational awareness, and mission coordination.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, VITEC announced its latest broadcast-quality openGear (OG) card encoder, the MGW diamond+ OG, a 4k/multichannel HD, HEVC, H.264, and MPEG-2 encoder with SDI and SMPTE-2110 input in an openGear card format.

In March 2022, Matrox launched the Monarch EDGE 4K/Multi-HD H.264 webcasting and remote production encoder. It can deliver broadcast-quality video resolutions up to 3840x2160 at 60 fps or quad 1920x1080 at 60 fps.

In June 2021, Motorola Solutions announced the release of two MPEG-4 encoder solutions that will dramatically enhance the operational efficiency of distributing HD and standard definition (SD) video for service and content providers.

