Protective Eyewear Market is estimated to be US$ 4.3 billion by 2032; Rising Accidents at Workplace to Propel Market Growth-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective eyewear, also known as safety eyewear or safety glasses, is a type of eyewear designed to protect the eyes from potential hazards in various environments, including workplaces, laboratories, construction sites, and sports activities. These specialized glasses are essential for preventing eye injuries and ensuring eye safety.

Growing awareness of the importance of workplace safety and personal protective equipment (PPE) is encouraging employers to provide eye protection to their workers, contributing to Protective Eyewear Market growth. Also, the healthcare sector, including hospitals, clinics, and research laboratories, requires protective eyewear to safeguard against splashes of bodily fluids and other hazards.

Protective Eyewear Market accounted for US$ 2.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 4.3 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0%. The Protective Eyewear Market is segmented based on Product Type, End-user Industries and Region.

Key Highlights –

In August 2021, Globus Group launches unique new protective eyewear range. The premium Riley Navigator safety eyewear line, a first in the industry for safety fashion, gives employees high-end retail design and superior protection in the workplace. Riley's renowned safety eyewear line is the result of years of thorough study and development. The brand, which is run by a specialized group with years of experience in safety eyewear, offers a variety of fashionable, unique frames with a classic finish. Riley features a broad range of sports and traditional prescription frames with protection that is unrivalled because it was designed utilizing the most recent safety lens and frame technology.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Protective Eyewear Market:

The prominent players operating in the Protective Eyewear Market includes,

3M Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

SSP Eyewear

Bolle Safety

Gateway Safety Inc.

uvex group

MCR Safety

Radians, Inc.

LIFT Safety

Day Sun Industrial Corp.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Based on Product Type, Protective Eyewear Market is segmented into Spectacles, Welding Protection Glasses, Over specs, and Goggles.

Based on End-user Industries, Protective Eyewear Market is segmented into Automotive, Construction, Food Industry, Pharmaceutical, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Other End-user Industries.

By Region, the Protective Eyewear Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Analyst View –

Manufacturers are offering customized protective eyewear options, including prescription lenses and adjustable frames, to cater to individual needs, which can expand the market's consumer base. Protective eyewear is becoming more comfortable, visible, and long-lasting due to ongoing improvements in lens materials, coatings, and frame designs. Anti-fog, anti-scratch, and UV protection features are quickly becoming normative.

