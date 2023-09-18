Global Dehumidifier Market Size to Reach USD 7.01 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dehumidifier market size is expected to reach USD 7.01 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing utilization of dehumidifiers in households to control moisture and prevent growth of bacteria.

Using dehumidifiers in households improve air quality, helps to eliminate dust mites, and protects home, among other benefits. In addition, number of contaminants one can or cannot be breathing, as well as humidity levels of air, are two ways to gauge the quality of air in their home. If there is too much humidity in a home, it is impossible to maintain a healthy level of air quality, no matter how many houseplants or air purifiers they have.

A recent trend in the market is increasing use of electrostatic dehumidifiers, as consumers are becoming more and more conscious of negative health implications on poor indoor air quality. Market growth is aided by rising awareness, particularly in domestic applications. This increase will be fueled by growing issue of respiratory ailments caused by air pollution around the globe. Even though electrostatic dehumidification is still in research stage, the industry is intrigued by prospect of using less energy to meet growing demand.

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 3.78 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 7.0% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 7.01 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, technology, Application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Airwatergreen AB, De’ Longhi Appliances s.r.l., Frigidaire, General Filters, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., GE Aplliances, LG Electronics, Munters, Seibu Giken Co., Ltd., and Sunpentown Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global dehumidifier market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective dehumidifier products. Some major players included in the global dehumidifier market report are:

Strategic Development

On 30 March 2022, Xiaomi launched dual-purpose MIJIA Smart Dehumidifier, which is capable of removing up to 22 liters of water in air within home daily. Mijia Smart Dehumidifier also comes with multiple modes that allow it to quickly dry clothes spread in the room and enhance sleep.

On 16 December 2021, Mitsubishi Electric unveiled two new premium air treatment products, MA-E85R-A Air Purifier and MJ-EV38HR-A Dehumidifier, for the Australian market. MJ-EV38HR Dehumidifier features precision humidity control designed to remove excess moisture from air and maintain a comfortable level of humidity all year round helping to reduce risk of dampness and mold in homes.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The heat pump segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to continued product development and increasing use in various applications. Heat pump dehumidifiers are widely used to dry out industrial products, protect building materials and stored goods, and improve human comfort. They work by circulating moist air through evaporator of the refrigeration system and as a result, temperature of air drops, which causes water vapor to condense and can be flushed out. Heat pump dehumidifiers come in a wide variety of styles and efficiencies. The Energy Technology List (ETL) Scheme seeks to encourage the purchase of more energy-efficient products that employ latent and sensible heat released during dehumidification to heat air, as it leaves appliance for other advantageous purposes such as water heating.

The warm condensation segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth in the global market over the forecast period owing to advancements in technology to enable dehumidifiers to operate at various indoor temperature ranges while reducing energy consumption and its various benefits. Condensation dehumidifiers are a great choice for individuals who operate in commercial, industrial, and warehousing sectors. In a world of liquid and gas plumbing, condensation dehumidifiers have become an essential part of procedures that call for removal of water. The water that is extracted from air by this type of dehumidifier, utilizing a heated device, is referred to as condensate, which can be used in industrial settings as it contains no waste. Reverse osmosis filters can therefore be used to transform condensate from some dehumidifiers into potable water reducing waste output, which lowers costs. Greywater is cleaned and released as a liquid rather than the vapor produced by other types of dehumidifiers.

The industrial segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for dehumidifiers across various industries and industry verticals. For instance, cold storage facilities use industrial-grade dehumidifiers to keep flowers, vegetables, fruits, milk, and processed commodities from deteriorating. Dehumidifiers help in the complete removal of ambient moisture, which is a problem in cold storage facilities due to constant influx of people and goods. The defense sector also makes use of industrial-grade dehumidifiers to avoid moisture-related harm to critical military equipment. Excessive ambient humidity can destroy maps, rations, and live ammunition in addition to corroding metal military equipment such as guns and vehicles. Military cargo storage facilities rely on industrial-grade dehumidifiers to keep ambient moisture below 35% standard.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is primarily attributed to region's increasing spending on the construction of warehouses, residential establishments, and commercial buildings. For instance, it was expected that the U.S. construction sector will be worth roughly 1.36 trillion dollars by the end of 2020. As some of the greatest sums ever recorded were accomplished in development of private residences and non-residential constructions, U.S. spending on private construction soared in 2020. In 2019, two companies on a list of 50 biggest building contractors in the nation made over USD 10 billion in sales. Dehumidifier demand is increasing as a result of rising construction activities, which in turn, is propelling market revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dehumidifier market based on product, technology, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Chemical Absorbent Heat Pump Ventilating Dehumidifier



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cold Condensation Sorption Warm Condensation Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Industrial Commercial Residential



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



