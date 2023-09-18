Craft Beer Market Predicted to Garner USD 282.6 Billion by 2032 | Achieving a CAGR of 10.6%

New York, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, the Craft Beer Market size is projected to surpass around USD 282.6 Billion by 2032 from USD 103.2 Billion and it is poised to reach a registered CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Craft beer is produced by independent, small breweries prioritizing flavor, quality, and innovation over mass production. This sector has a niche within the larger beer industry, offering diverse and distinctive flavors. Craft beer brewers are defined by organizations like The Brewers Association as those producing less than 6 million barrels annually. Craft beer has experienced rapid expansion thanks to consumer demands for unique drinks; established brewing companies have even purchased or invested in craft brewery businesses as a result.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Request a PDF Sample @ https://market.us/report/craft-beer-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By product type, in 2022 , the Ale beer segment dominated the Craft Beer market because of its diverse flavor profiles, rich brewing traditions, and ability to cater to a wide range of consumer tastes and preferences.

, the Ale beer segment dominated the Craft Beer market because of its diverse flavor profiles, rich brewing traditions, and ability to cater to a wide range of consumer tastes and preferences. By type, the alcoholic segment is the most lucrative market. In 2022 the alcoholic segment accounted for the largest global revenue market share.

the alcoholic segment is the most lucrative market. In 2022 the alcoholic segment accounted for the largest global revenue market share. By distribution channel, the off-trade segment dominates the market, with a market share of more than 60% in

the off-trade segment dominates the market, with a market share of more than In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 38% due to its thriving craft beer industry and consumer demand for diverse and locally brewed beer options.

Factors affecting the growth of the Craft Beer industry?

There are several factors that are affecting the growth of the Craft Beer industry. These include:

Changing Consumer Preferences: Evolving consumer tastes and a desire for unique and locally produced beverages have fueled the demand for craft beer. Consumers are increasingly seeking high-quality, artisanal brews with distinct flavors and styles.

Evolving consumer tastes and a desire for unique and locally produced beverages have fueled the demand for craft beer. Consumers are increasingly seeking high-quality, artisanal brews with distinct flavors and styles. Craft Brewery Proliferation: The continued establishment of small, independent craft breweries has contributed to market growth. These breweries offer various beer styles, fostering innovation and competition within the industry.

The continued establishment of small, independent craft breweries has contributed to market growth. These breweries offer various beer styles, fostering innovation and competition within the industry. Craft Beer Tourism: Craft beer tourism has become a significant driver, with enthusiasts visiting breweries for tours, tastings, and events. This trend supports local economies and drives sales for craft breweries.

Craft beer tourism has become a significant driver, with enthusiasts visiting breweries for tours, tastings, and events. This trend supports local economies and drives sales for craft breweries. Regulatory Support: Favorable regulations and policies in some regions have supported the growth of the craft beer industry. Tax incentives, reduced licensing fees, and eased distribution restrictions have encouraged brewery startups and expansion.

Top Trends in the Craft Beer Market

The global craft beer market has seen a surge in microbreweries, driven by a discerning consumer base seeking unique, locally brewed flavors. These small-scale breweries are known for their quality, experimentation, and personalized offerings, challenging established brands. They cater to diverse tastes and artisanal craftsmanship, offering limited-edition seasonal brews and adventurous flavor profiles. Health-conscious trends have also impacted the craft beer market, with consumers preferring lower alcohol content and distinctive ingredients like fruits and spices.

Looking for valuable insights into the Craft Beer Market? Our sample PDF is your ultimate guide, showcasing emerging trends and opportunities. Grab your copy today – https://market.us/report/craft-beer-market/request-sample/

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global craft beer market, accounting for 38% of global revenue. Its rich culture, particularly that in both America and Canada, plays a part in this dominance; pioneering breweries like Sierra Nevada and Anchor Steam helped lay down the roots of craft beer worldwide. The market's size and diversity, ranging from small local establishments to large, established players, cater to various consumer preferences. The "drink local" ethos has also driven consumer support for local breweries, ensuring a diverse range of craft beer options.

Competitive Landscape

The craft beer market is a competitive mix of established and innovative new entrants, with larger breweries like Sierra Nevada, Sam Adams, and New Belgium Brewing maintaining a strong presence and loyal customer base through brand recognition and distribution networks. Some of the major key players include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc., Heineken Holding NV., Squatters Pub and Beers, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., The Boston Beer Company Inc., United Breweries Limited, Kove USA, Inc., Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 103.2 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 282.6 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 10.6% North America Revenue Share 38% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business: https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=13559



Market Drivers

The global craft beer market is driven by the unique flavor profiles of craft brewers who experiment with innovative ingredients, techniques, and regional influences. This has led to a discerning consumer base eager to explore the diverse tastes offered by craft beer. Additionally, craft breweries have become vibrant tourist attractions, offering immersive experiences like tours, tastings, and engaging events. This has provided memorable experiences and contributed significantly to local economies, as consumers are drawn to the diverse taste experiences offered by craft breweries.

Market Restraints

Various global governments, including labeling, alcohol content limits, distribution restrictions, and taxation policies, regulate the craft beer market. These regulations can be costly and time-consuming for craft breweries, hindering market entry and growth. The competitive market, with small breweries vying for market share and larger beverage companies consolidating, presents challenges for new and smaller breweries to maintain profitability. To succeed, differentiation, branding, and distribution are essential, necessitating innovative strategies to stand out in a crowded market.

Market Opportunities

The global craft beer market is expanding, offering growth opportunities for breweries to innovate and attract a wider customer base. Emerging markets offer untapped potential for craft beer brands, with strategic partnerships, exports, and localized marketing establishing a strong foothold. To attract environmentally and health-conscious consumers, breweries can invest in eco-friendly production methods, reduce waste, and offer low-alcohol or non-alcoholic craft beer options. This growing market segment can be tapped by promoting sustainability practices and health-conscious brewing.

For additional information on the vendors covered – Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Report Segmentation of the Craft Beer Market

Product Type Insight

The Ale segment dominates the craft beer market, with a 32.6% share and a projected growth rate of 10.7%. This is due to its diverse flavor range, from hoppy IPAs to rich stouts, catering to a diverse consumer base. Ales have a shorter production cycle than lagers, allowing breweries to experiment more frequently and respond quickly to market trends. The craft beer movement emphasizes the artistry and innovation of ale production, driving consumer interest and loyalty. This has positioned Ale as the leading and continually growing category in the craft beer market.

Type Insight

Craft beer markets can be divided into alcoholic and non-alcoholic categories, with traditional craft beers dominating over 80%. Alcoholic craft beers tend to focus on small-batch, artisanal brewing with unique flavors and higher alcohol contents that cater to beer connoisseurs who appreciate the complexity and diversity of flavor profiles. Non-alcoholic craft beers offer similar unique experiences but without alcohol content for health-conscious individuals seeking low or zero-alcohol options that provide similar unique tastes, quality, variety, artisanship, and variety compared to their counterparts alcoholic counterparts; both types offer unique characteristics that satisfy those looking for alcohol-free experiences!

Distribution Channel Insight

The global craft beer market is divided into on-trade and off-trade distribution channels. The off-trade segment, which accounted for over 60% of the market in 2022, offers convenience and a wide variety of craft beer options. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this shift, as lockdowns and social distancing measures limited on-trade opportunities. Consumers now prefer the flexibility of enjoying craft beer at home, bolstering the off-trade market share. The convenience of home consumption and the desire for experimentation drive this shift.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Ale

Lager

Stout

Porter

Other Product Types

By Type

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

By Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-Trade

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Some of the major players include:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited

Carlsberg Group

Diageo PLC

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.

Heineken Holding NV.

Squatters Pub and Beers

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

The Boston Beer Company Inc.

United Breweries Limited

Kove USA, Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Craft Beer Market

In September 2023 , The Appalachian Mountain Brewery merges with Green Man Brewery.

, The Appalachian Mountain Brewery merges with Green Man Brewery. In August 2023 , Anheuser-Busch BUD entered a definitive agreement to sell eight of its beer and beverage brands, including Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, and HiBall Energy, to Tilray Brands, Inc.

, Anheuser-Busch BUD entered a definitive agreement to sell eight of its beer and beverage brands, including Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, and HiBall Energy, to Tilray Brands, Inc. In August 2023 , Anheuser-Busch announced a $22.5 million investment in its Houston brewery.

, Anheuser-Busch announced a $22.5 million investment in its Houston brewery. In July 2023, Craft beer maker Lone Wolf expanded its portfolio by launching two new beer variants, Alpha and Maverick. The launch of these new beers aims to introduce customers to more flavors and aromas via their expanding portfolio.

Browse More Related Reports

Alcoholic Drinks Market was worth USD 1,350,100 million in 2021. This is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 9.8% between 2023-2032.

in 2021. This is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of between 2023-2032. Hops Market size is expected to be worth around USD 49.9 Billion by 2032 from USD 33.1 Billion in 2022 , growing at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

from , growing at a during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market in the world was worth USD 857,421 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2023 and 2032.

in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of between 2023 and 2032. Whisky Market is projected to be US$ 67,155.3 Mn in 2020 to reach US$ 117,921.1 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

About Us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog: