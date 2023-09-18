Global Coil Coatings Market Surpasses US$4.2 Billion in 2022, Driven by Thriving Construction and Electronics Sectors

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coil Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coil coatings market has witnessed significant growth, achieving a market size of US$ 4.2 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, industry experts project robust expansion, with the market poised to reach US$ 5.7 billion by 2028. This anticipated growth reflects a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.38% during the period of 2023-2028.

Coil coating is a specialized method for applying protective coatings and paint to metal coils, such as aluminum and steel. This process involves chemical pre-treatment on all sides of the metal to enhance its resistance to corrosion. Coil coatings are formulated from materials including polyester, siliconized polyester, polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), plastisol, and polyurethane.

These coatings offer a host of advantages, including design flexibility, superior resistance to weathering and corrosion, diverse color options, and textured finishes. Additionally, coil coatings provide a smooth, aesthetically pleasing surface and enhance structural durability. As a result, they are widely used in applications such as metal roofing, storage units, wall panels, and garage doors.

Key Highlights:

Thriving Construction Industry: The booming construction sector plays a pivotal role in propelling market growth. The construction industry is a major consumer of coating resins, with the increasing trend of green buildings, urbanization, and migration driving demand for residential and commercial construction projects. Rising Demand in Various Industries: Manufacturers of metallic products across diverse industries are turning to high-quality composite coatings. Ongoing advancements in surface chemistry and treatment techniques are expected to foster market growth. Expansion in Packaging: Coil coatings are increasingly gaining acceptance in the packaging materials sector due to their stress-resistant properties and flexibility. The demand for high-efficiency packaging materials is surging for storage and transportation applications. Electronics Sector Growth: The flourishing electronics segment is contributing positively to industry expansion, as coil coatings find applications in this sector.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global coil coatings market, including segmentation by type, application, and end-use industry:

Breakup by Type:

Polyester Coil Coatings

Fluoropolymer Coil Coatings

Siliconized Polyester Coil Coatings

Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

Polyurethane (PU)

Plastisol Coil Coatings

Others

Breakup by Application:

Aluminum

Steel

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Building & Construction

Appliances

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report features a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, including key players such as Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., BASF SE, The Valspar Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., BDM Coil Coaters LLC, CENTRIA (Nucor Corporation), Dura Coat Products Inc., Goldin Metals Inc., Jupiter Aluminum Corporation, Metal Coaters System, Novelis Inc., ArcelorMittal S.A., Arconic Corporation, and more.

Key Questions Answered:

The report addresses crucial questions, including:

Market Performance: How has the global coil coatings market performed to date, and what is the outlook for the coming years? Regional Markets: What are the key regional markets in the global coil coatings industry? COVID-19 Impact: How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the global coil coatings industry? Market Segmentation: What is the breakdown of the market by type, application, and end-use industry? Value Chain: What are the various stages in the value chain of the global coil coatings industry? Key Drivers and Challenges: What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global coil coatings industry? Competitive Landscape: What is the structure of the global coil coatings industry, and who are the key players? Competition Level: What is the degree of competition in the global coil coatings industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wlp7h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment