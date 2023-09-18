Chartright Air Group Introduces New Light Jet Lease Program

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chartright Air Group, a standout in Private Jet Services in Canada, introduces their Light Jet Lease Program. The program's streamlined design and short-term option forge a cost-effective route to the comfort and convenience of private flying. Designed to meet evolving travel demands and consumer preferences, Chartright's Light Jet Lease offers a 1-year renewable term, no positioning fees, all-in hourly rate, and guaranteed availability.



Program Features:

Option of a 25-hour or 50-hour lease program

Citation Ultra and Encore

1 Year Lease Term

Upfront Lease Cost

$2,500 CAD per occupied hour



Unparalleled Offering

Emphasizing cost-effectiveness and unmatched convenience, this new program offers flight accessibility from major cities such as Barrie, Kingston, Kitchener, London, Ottawa, Toronto, and Windsor, extending its services to the USA and the Caribbean, without any positioning costs.

The Chartright Advantage:

Anchored by Chartright's 35-year legacy in aircraft management and charter services, the new lease program offers clients transparent pricing, adaptable lease conditions, and the option to upgrade to larger aircraft. It combines the convenience and luxury of private aviation with flexible terms that cater to the modern consumer. To learn more please visit Chartright.com/lease.

About Chartright Air Group:

Chartright Air Group is a leading aviation services company offering a wide range of services, including private jet charter, aircraft management, FBO services, aircraft lease and aircraft maintenance. With an unwavering commitment to safety, customer service, and operational excellence, Chartright Air Group has earned a strong reputation in the aviation industry across Canada.

Jessie Recchia

recchiaj@chartright.com

