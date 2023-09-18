Vitsab International, the creators of Freshtag® temperature monitoring technology, celebrate 33 years in business

Limhamn, Sweden, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swedish-based research and development company, Vitsab International, celebrates the 33 year anniversary of its founding. The food safety company has contributed great discoveries to the industry with the help of talented and passionate scientists. Vitsab’s most popular products include Catering, Caviar, Flight Label, Home Delivery, Seafood, and Shell Safe Shipping. All of these offerings have become possible thanks to Freshtag® Time Temperature Indicator (TTI) labels that accurately display freshness and quality.









Freshtag® temperature monitoring labels are the size of a postage stamp and utilize ‘stoplight technology’ to indicate the freshness and safety of any perishable food. Once the label is activated, the previously colorless circle will become green. It should stay that color until it reaches the consumer, but if any temperature abuse has been detected, the circle will turn red to show the food is unsafe to consume. This system has become a simple solution for the general public. Restaurant owners, chefs, and consumers across the globe can understand and benefit from this proprietary technology.

Freshtag® labels were humbly created by a diverse group of inventors and researchers committed to engineering a simple and easy to use system for protecting perishable products. Since the beginning, Vitsab has been committed to quality, ease of use, and cost effectiveness in all of its products. This is why they only function as a research and development company. Vitsab doesn’t conduct sales campaigns or any advertising activities because they are a neutral resource for regulators, industry leaders, and general consumers concerned about food safety.

Vitsab’s priority is to achieve clients’ professional and personal goals regardless of the company’s size or industry. This principle led Vitsab to develop customized and diverse applications for Freshtag® labels. Currently, the company’s labels handle ready to eat meals, meal kits, fresh seafood products like caviar, oysters, as well as produce, airline catering, and home deliveries of perishable food. Each Freshtag® label brings distinct benefits to consumers and clients.

When Freshtag® Flight Label is used, it helps airlines lower their carbon emissions since they are carrying less weight and can reuse or donate sealed perishables that have stayed fresh. In Home Delivery applications, Freshtag® has increased customer loyalty and reorder frequency while also reducing the number of products that need to be replaced or refunded. This system has become invaluable during and after the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers are more concerned about the safety of their food. For Vitsab’s clients, Freshtag® has transitioned from an added cost to a profit producing item that improves their overall business operations.

As Vitsab continues to grow, the company is looking to increase its number of manufacturing facilities and secure creative partnerships with industry leaders who can leverage Freshtag® to increase profits, benefit consumers and the environment. The company also aims to increase customer awareness about food safety, especially during the last mile of transportation.

