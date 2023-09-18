Anatomical Modelling Market Size to Surpass USD 78.68 Million by 2032 at 3.21% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anatomical Modelling Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Anatomical Modelling Market Information by Type, End User and Region - Forecast till 2032, the market is projected to grow from USD 59.18 million in 2023 to USD 78.68 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.21% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032)

Market Scope:

Human anatomy is extremely intricate, necessitating the usage of human-like models with similar internal structures in order to gain a better understanding of how the human body works. Human anatomical models are a useful tool for learning and obtaining knowledge about the functions of organs and systems. They provide scholars with a hands-on learning experience that allows them to fully visualize everything.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 78.68 million CAGR 3.21% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, end user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rapid growth in 3d printing technology Growing R&D initiatives in the medical sector

Anatomical Modelling Market Competitive Dynamics:

Key Companies in the anatomical modelling market includes.

3D Systems Inc. (US)

GPI Anatomicals (US)

Stratasys (Israel)

3B Scientific (Germany)

Laerdal Medical (Norway)

Nasco Healthcare (US)

Javelin Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Algeos Ltd. (UK)

Erler Zimmer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Altay Scientific (UK)

Anatomical Modelling Market Trends:



Market Drivers

Rapid prototyping, strong integration, speedy rebuilding, and increased product safety have all contributed to 3D printing's meteoric rise in popularity in recent years. In addition, medical students, physicians, and other medical professionals can benefit greatly from 3D anatomical models created using 3D printing technology, which can aid in the planning of therapy or surgery and lead to better patient outcomes.

A 3D printer that allows for haptic examinations of organs and bones can help students learn about the human body in ways that traditional dissection alone cannot. These 3D-printed parts are helpful for analysis and diagnostic formulation of diseased organs during pre-operative planning. As a result, the Anatomical Modelling Market is expanding as a result of the rising popularity of 3D printing for use in medical and biological teaching and treatment.

To further strengthen their positions in the market, market participants engage in activities such as product launches, strategic alliances, and acquisitions. Materialise NV (Belgium) released Mimics VR Viewer in November 2020 for use in healthcare strategy, training, and dissemination. By tailoring their approach, doctors can handle more complicated patients. The anatomical modeling market is being propelled by these initiatives, which are also expected to increase demand in the industry during the forecast period.

Market Restraints

The high price tag associated with making anatomical models is a potential commercial restraint. The already-complex difficulties will be made much more so by the likes of unstable financial markets, rising trade tensions, a more stringent regulatory environment, and the imperative to include climate change into mainstream economic decision-making.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The dynamics of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are rapidly shifting in response to the current epidemic. The availability of essential medical supplies including drugs, vaccinations, and hospital equipment is a problem in many nations. This will likely create promising new avenues for business expansion in the years ahead. New COVID outbreak fears and post-pandemic uncertainty offer a serious danger of further supply chain suffering and industry interruptions throughout the world.

Anatomical Modelling Market Segmentation:

Type Insights

In 2022, the product category controlled a sizable portion of the market. Demand for models of the brain, kidney, heart, artery and vein, vertebrae, eye, and ear, among others, is rising as their use in hospitals and clinics for real-time demonstration to patients grows. Sales of the product are anticipated to be bolstered by such factors within the anticipated time frame.

End User Insights

In 2022, the veterinary clinic sector was the market's most lucrative. Anatomical models help veterinarians diagnose mysterious illnesses in animals. Anatomical modeling software can aid veterinarians in pinpointing the source of an infection and developing a treatment plan for a patient with an unknown illness.

Anatomical Modelling Market Regional Analysis:

In 2022, the anatomical modeling market in North America was worth the most. The main causes for this significant percentage are the improvements in education, the growing interest of government authorities in altering healthcare education infrastructure, and the rising need for cutting-edge surgical equipment. For surgical planning, educational and research facilities like the US Medical Center employ 3D printed anatomic models.

Due to developments in technology, a shift in teaching methods, and a rise in demand for online instruction and practice sessions, the European anatomical modeling market had the second biggest share. In addition, it is estimated that the anatomical modeling provider market in France will expand at a faster rate than any other European country save Germany.

Due to factors such as rising adoption of educational tools for delivering effective anatomy lecturers, rising investment in healthcare infrastructure, rising establishment of medical colleges, and rising investment in upgrading surgical facilities, the Asia-Pacific anatomical modelling market is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2023 to 2032. India is expected to be the fastest-growing anatomical modeling market in the Asia-Pacific region, while China currently accounts for the highest market share.

