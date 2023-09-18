Global Cannabis Beverages Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Legalization and Decriminalization Fueling Demand in North America, Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Key Growth Region

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Beverages: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cannabis Beverages Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Cannabis Beverages estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The global market for cannabis beverages is experiencing significant growth, with sales expected to increase steadily from 2022 through 2030. The market encompasses a range of products, including non-alcoholic and alcoholic cannabis beverages, as well as those containing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD).
As the market evolves, it presents opportunities and challenges, making it essential to monitor and adapt to changing trends and consumer preferences. This comprehensive assessment provides valuable insights into the cannabis beverages market's past, present, and future dynamics, aiding in strategic decision-making for businesses operating in this evolving industry.
Non-Alcoholic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.2% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alcoholic segment is readjusted to a revised 16.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Cannabis Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$752 Million in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$258.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 17.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|167
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
What's New?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Pandemic Leads to Increased Focus on Health and Wellness Products
- Pandemic Drives Consumer Shift towards Organic Foods
- Cannabis Beverages - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Cannabis Beverages
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Key Trends Influencing the Market
- Analysis by Type
- World Cannabis Beverages Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Alcoholic, and Alcoholic
- Analysis by Component
- World Cannabis Beverages Market by Component (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and Cannabidiol (CBD)
- Regional Analysis
- Global Market for Cannabis Beverages: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
- Global Market for Cannabis Beverages - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World
- Cannabis Beverages to Take the US Market by Storm
- Low-dose Cannabis Emerge as Alcohol Alternatives in Canada
- Competitive Scenario: Major Players Eying a Pie of the Cannabis Market
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Cannabis-Infused Beverages to Reduce Alcohol Consumption among the Young
- Prevailing Trends Positively Influence the Market
- Alcoholic Beverage Companies Seek Role in the Market
- Growth Trend to Continue
- Legalisation & Decriminalization Augur Well
- Legalisation Drives Demand in North America
- A Note On Clean Label Cannabis
- A Review of Trends Influencing the Market
- Favorable Demographics Strengthen Market Prospects
- Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide
- Rising Health Awareness to Fuel Market Prospects
- Growing Adoption of Herbal Remedies Widens Prospects
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Production Challenges Abound for Cannabis Beverage Producers
- Production Process of Cannabis Beverages - The Many Challenges
- Long-Term Studies on Stability of Products Essential
- Production Innovation Accelerates Market Growth
- Safety Challenges with Hemp-infused Products
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 79 Featured)
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Aphria Inc.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc.
- Canopy Growth Corporation
- Organigram Holding, Inc.
- Coalition Brewing
- Cronos Group
- Tilray
- Hexo Corporation
- CannTrust
- CBD Ultra Limited
- Elegance Brands, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nxjfyl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment