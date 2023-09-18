Algorized Selected For TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield 200 Cohort

Algorized joins the ranks of the world’s most promising startups for internationally recognized startup competition, TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield, accounting for 200+ exits and $29 Billion in venture funding since inception.

ETOY, Switzerland, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorized, a technology startup providing advanced sensing and perception solutions, has been chosen to exhibit at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 as part of Startup Battlefield 200 , the world’s preeminent startup competition. Algorized is one 200 startups selected from a review of thousands of applicants to pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors. This year’s Startup Battlefield participants span artificial intelligence (AI), software as a service (SaaS), fintech, security, sustainability, space exploration and more.

Algorized takes its place with founders from across the globe, coming together to compete for the attention of top investors. Companies that have launched at Battlefield include Dropbox, Yammer, and Tripit. Since the first competition in 2007, there have been 200+ exits, accounting for $29 Billion in funding raised.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will be held from Tuesday, September 19 - Thursday, September 21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The event is known for debuting the hottest startups, introducing game-changing technologies and discussing what’s top-of-mind for the tech industry’s key innovators—and this year will be no different. Past companies launched at Disrupt include Dropbox, Mint, Cloudflare, Fitbit, Yammer and more.

For more information on TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 and Startup Battlefield 200 visit the conference’s website here.

About Startup BattlefieldTechCrunch’s

Startup Battlefield 200 is the world’s preeminent startup competition. Startup Battlefield 200 will showcase the top 200 startups from around the globe, across multiple industries. All 200 companies will go through training, have access to masterclasses, private receptions, communities and investor meet and greets. Companies that launched on our stage include Vurb, Trello, Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Tripit, Redbeacon, Qwiki, Getaround, and Soluto.

About TechCrunch Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt is the world’s leading authority in debuting revolutionary startups, introducing game-changing technologies, and discussing what’s top of mind for the tech industry’s key innovators. This year, Disrupt gathers the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors, hackers, and tech fans virtually and in-person for interviews, demos, Startup Battlefield 200, Networking, and more.

About Algorized

Algorized is a technology company developing spatial awareness perception and sensing solutions designed for humans presence and objects detection in challenging environments, even through the walls; monitoring vital signs (breathing and heart-rate) without wearables. Algorized technology is built for application in a variety of fields from autonomous vehicles, human machine interaction and consumer electronics. First applications are being rolled out for automotive for passengers monitoring, child presence detection features with ultra-wideband (UWB) Radar sensors. Visit www.algorized.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53cc8d1f-9d32-4d5b-9000-e56072333bfb