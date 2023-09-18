[New Launch] High-End Accelerometer Market is estimated to be US$ 404.0 million by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A high-end accelerometer is a precision instrument designed to measure and record accelerations in three-dimensional space accurately. Accelerometers are essential sensors used in various industries and applications, including aerospace, automotive, industrial machinery, and consumer electronics. High-end accelerometers are characterized by their exceptional precision, sensitivity, and advanced features.

High-End Accelerometer Market were finding new and expanding applications in various industries. For example, they were increasingly being used in autonomous vehicles, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) devices, robotics, and advanced medical equipment. These emerging applications were expected to drive demand for high-precision accelerometers.

High-End Accelerometer Market accounted for US$ 260.7 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 404.0 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5%. The market report has been segmented based on application and region.

Key Highlights –

In February 2023, TDK Corporation released the AXO301 high-resolution accelerometer and inclinometer for railway and industrial systems, and the AXO305 high-performance accelerometer for land, marine and robotics applications. The accelerometers from the AXO300 platform have a one-year composite bias repeatability of 1 mg and a composite scale factor repeatability of 600 ppm. They are constructed with a cutting-edge closed-loop architecture that provides exceptional linearity and stability even under strong vibrations.

Key players:

Analog Devices

Sercel SA

Safran Colibrys

Innalabs Limited

Physical Logic AG

Sensonor AS

Tronics Microsystems (EPCOS)

Bosch GmbH

Thales Group

Honeywell International.

Key Market Insights from the report:

By Application

Tactical Applications

Navigational Applications

Industrial Applications

Automotive Applications

By Region

North America - U.S., Canada

U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

- UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Growth Drivers:

Advancements in Technology: High-end accelerometers have benefited from ongoing technological advancements, including improvements in MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) technology. These advancements have led to smaller, more accurate, and more reliable sensors.

Increasing Demand in Aerospace: The aerospace industry is a major driver of high-end accelerometer demand. These sensors are used for flight testing, structural health monitoring, and inertial navigation systems, which are crucial for the safety and performance of aircraft and spacecraft.

Automotive Industry: In the automotive sector, high-end accelerometers are used for vehicle dynamics testing, crash analysis, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The growth of electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies has further boosted the demand for precise accelerometers.

Industrial Applications: High-end accelerometers are essential for predictive maintenance in industrial machinery. They help monitor vibrations and accelerations, enabling timely maintenance and reducing downtime.

Scientific Research: Researchers in fields such as seismology and gravitational wave detection rely on high-end accelerometers to capture precise data. This has driven growth in the scientific research sector.

Defense and Military: High-end accelerometers play a vital role in navigation, guidance, and targeting systems for military applications, contributing to market growth.

Emerging Markets: Emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific, are experiencing rapid industrialization and infrastructure development. This has led to increased demand for high-end accelerometers in applications such as construction and mining.

Analyst View –

The automotive industry remained a significant driver of demand for high-end accelerometers. They are used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle dynamics control, and autonomous vehicles. As the automotive sector continued to innovate and develop self-driving cars, the demand for high-precision accelerometers for accurate motion sensing was expected to grow.

