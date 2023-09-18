Professional Headsets Market Analysis 2022-2023 & 2029: Despite Short-term Challenges, Sustained Growth Expected on the Horizon

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headsets Market, Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global professional headsets market was estimated to be $2.11 billion in 2022, decreasing by 6.7 percent over 2021. The market was impacted by subdued macroeconomic conditions and in general reduced spending by enterprises.

In 2021, the global chip and component shortage posed significant challenges to the headset market. However, by the first half of 2022, the situation had largely stabilized, and headset supplies had returned to pre-pandemic levels.

This shift marked a transition in headset procurement practices, with businesses adopting a more purposeful approach rather than hastily acquiring any available headsets, as seen during the peak of the pandemic in 2020 and early 2021.

While the PC USB and UCC (Unified Communications and Collaboration) segment, primarily driven by office demand, experienced a slight decline, there was notable growth in the DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) PC USB and UCC segment. Conversely, segments like Corded RJ and DECT RJ faced ongoing challenges throughout 2022, resulting in decreased market shares.

Despite these fluctuations, the overall outlook for the professional headset market remains positive. Long-term growth drivers such as the adoption of hybrid work models and the continued expansion of software and cloud-based communication platforms are expected to fuel growth.

Research indicates that the professional headset sales is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% in terms of sales from 2022 to 2029. Anticipated growth will be driven by PC USB and UCC headsets, cordless headsets, and headsets tailored for office environments.

The increasing reliance on software-based business communication and collaboration services is poised to sustain demand for PC USB and UCC headsets throughout the forecast period. Through a meticulous blend of primary and secondary research, this analysis offers headset vendors and manufacturers a comprehensive understanding of the ever-evolving market dynamics.

The insights provided are expected to empower vendors, enabling them to navigate the market effectively, accelerate growth, and seize new opportunities within the headset industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe

Hybrid/Remote Work

Active Noise Cancellation Headsets

Cloud Calling, Meeting and Team Collaboration Services

DECT PC USB And UCC Headsets

True Wireless (TWS)

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Professional Headset Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Professional Headset Market Definitions

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Configuration Type

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Headset Type

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by End-user Type

Percent Revenue by Product Category

Percent Revenue by Wearing Style, Cordless Bluetooth PC USB and UCC Headsets

Percent Revenue by Connectivity, Cordless DECT Headsets

Percent Revenue by Active-Noise-Cancelling (ANC) Headsets

Percent Revenue by Region

Revenue and Unit Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xeevcj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.