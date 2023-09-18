Dr. Sheena Menezes, CEO and Co-Founder of Simple HealthKit, Named One of Fierce Healthcare’s Most Influential Minority Executives in Healthcare

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simple HealthKit , addressing health inequity with the first human-centric, end-to-end healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, treatment and follow-up care for all, announced today that Dr. Sheena Menezes, CEO and Co-Founder, was awarded one of Fierce Healthcare’s Most Influential Minority Executives in Healthcare for 2023.



According to Fierce Healthcare, “While the industry continues to grapple with a lack of racial and gender diversity at its highest levels of leadership, Fierce Healthcare aims to shine a spotlight on some of the critical contributions made by people of color across health systems, physicians' offices, health tech, research and public health. In its fourth annual Most Influential Minority Executives in Healthcare awards, Fierce spotlights 10 leaders across the industry who are shaping the way healthcare of the future will be delivered.”

Dr. Menezes has a mission to bring health equity to all, especially underserved and vulnerable communities. By increasing access and closing gaps in care in the community, Dr. Menezes and her team at Simple HealthKit are tackling global chronic conditions such as diabetes, kidney health, colon cancer screenings and epidemics such as STDs, the ongoing tripledemic (COVID-19, Flu A/B & RSV) and more. She is passionate about promoting access to better health for everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status, or geography.

Simple HealthKit partners with payers, retailers, pharmacies, government agencies and universities across the country. Over the past year, Simple HealthKit has focused on delivering the all-access omnichannel digital health platform encompassing diagnostics and an integrated follow up care experience that empowers any healthcare entity with world-class data analytics needed to close gaps in care and improve health outcomes in their communities.

“I am humbled to receive this recognition from Fierce Healthcare as a testament to the hard work our whole team at Simple HealthKit has been doing this year to address health inequity,” said Dr. Sheena Menezes, CEO and Co-Founder of Simple HealthKit. “As a refugee and an immigrant, I learned from an early age about the disparities in healthcare in different communities around the world and am passionate about making a difference in people’s lives and demonstrating that world-class care is a right for everyone, not a privilege. At Simple HealthKit we will continue to innovate with our end-to-end healthcare platform that provides diagnostics, treatment and follow-up care and reach more communities in need of high-quality, affordable healthcare.”

About Simple HealthKit

Simple HealthKit is the first and only human-centric, end-to-end healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, treatment and follow-up care for all. Created by people who believe world-class care is a right, not a privilege, Simple HealthKit addresses high-need and high-impact health challenges in all communities. The company offers high-quality, accessible, and affordable solutions for at-home or in-clinic diagnostics for sexual health, respiratory health, chronic conditions, and more. Simple HealthKit is working with leading retailers, pharmacies, educational institutions, employers, and public health organizations to bring health equity and world-class care to all communities and empower people with the information they need to lead healthier lives. Purchase kits at store.simplehealthkit.com and major retailers .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85864b7c-e29f-47b7-89b8-a0c9189f31fc