Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 32.4% to Reach $1.38 Billion in 2023 - Forecasts to 2028

Social commerce industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 32.4% on annual basis to reach US$1.38 billion in 2023.

The social commerce industry in Saudi Arabia is poised for substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 26.6% expected between 2023 and 2028. During this period, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of social commerce is set to surge from US$1.38 billion in 2023 to a staggering US$4.48 billion by 2028.

This report offers an extensive, data-centric analysis of the social commerce landscape, encompassing insights into market opportunities and associated risks. With an expansive set of over 50 KPIs specific to Saudi Arabia, the report delivers a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic social commerce market, including its size, forecast, and market share statistics.

By delving deep into the social commerce market dynamics, this report provides valuable insights into emerging opportunities and key trends, spanning from 2019 to 2028. It further offers a nuanced understanding of opportunities across various end-use sectors, enabling businesses to tailor their strategies to target specific growth segments.

Additionally, by assessing market-specific trends, drivers, and risks, organizations can develop precise and effective social commerce strategies to navigate this evolving industry landscape.

Scope



Saudi Arabia Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

B2B

B2C

C2C

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

Mobile

Desktop

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Domestic

Cross Border

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

