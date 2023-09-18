Lawn Mowers Market Size is projected to reach USD 37.79 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remote control and GPS tracking provide easier user control, monitoring, and tracking of robotic lawnmowers . Due to sophisticated sensory rules, these lawnmowers ensure automated mowing. A rise in residential and commercial construction is anticipated to propel the lawn mower market over the projection period. The non-residential sector is expected to develop significantly because of the expanding need for lawns in businesses, parks, schools, and, most importantly, sports fields. As a result of the middle class's shifting lifestyle, more individuals are projected to get interested in gardening as a hobby, which will help the industry grow.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/lawn-mowers-market/request-sample

Surging Demand for Landscaping Services Drives the Global Market

Lawn mowers are used to maintain the grass in lawns and gardens. The equipment helps to keep a high-quality yard. As a result, parks, golf courses, and sports fields frequently employ lawnmowers. The need for lawn mowers increases due to unfavorable weather conditions, including dry summers, floods, and significant snowfalls, which make it more important to maintain gardens, hedges, trees, and grass. Due to the expansion of the domestic housing and real estate sectors, there is a greater need for landscaping services. Additionally, households are projected to favor outsourcing yard work because of the steady growth in per capita disposable income.

Technological Advancements Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The significant improvements in gardening tools raising consumer interest in gardening are projected to benefit the market expansion over the following years. The incorporation of lithium-ion batteries has made gardening equipment more versatile and portable. Additionally, it is anticipated that the development of mobile gardening apps for various operating systems, such as Android, Windows, and iOS, would significantly increase consumer interest and propel the growth of the lawn mowers market throughout the projected period.

Due to the growing appeal of riding/tractor lawn mowers, particularly zero-turn models, sales of the products would rise. Due to the current popularity of hybrid lawn mowers, there may be greater demand for equipment. Most electric ride-on lawn mowers have modest batteries, and their average runtime is only one hour. Mowers using hybrid technology have an onboard charging system that efficiently addresses this problem.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 37.79 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 22.75 billion CAGR 5.8% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Power Source, By End-User, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Ariens Co., Briggs Stratton, Deere & Company, Falcon Garden Tools, Fiskars, Honda Power Equipment (American Honda Motor Co. Inc.), Husqvarna Group, Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH), Robomow Friendly House (Robomow), The Toro Company., Key Market Opportunities Technological Advancements Creates Tremendous Opportunities Key Market Drivers Surging Demand for Landscaping Services Drives the Global Market

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/lawn-mowers-market

Regional Insights

North America is the largest shareholder in the global lawn mowers market and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period. North America is home to the world's vast majority of golf courses. There are more than 18,700 golf courses in the US and Canada. Most golf facilities in the nation are public and offer free play, encouraging greater participation. As a result, it is projected that the area's numerous golf courses will stimulate the growth of lawnmowers during the projection period. The US home market contributes to the region's need for lawnmowers. The country's residential sector is rapidly growing due to the increase in demand for single-family dwellings.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45%, during the forecast period. In developing European countries, the construction of public gardens, parks, and commercial business complexes is expected to be the leading market driver. The necessity for replacing old lawn mowers will rise along with the need for landscaping services as more new residential properties are constructed. The need for lawn mowers is projected to increase as a result. However, Eastern and Central Europe would have sluggish demand in the residential sector because of the low popularity of garden and lawn beautification among households. It is projected that the design and production of landscaping maintenance equipment will promote competition among market players in the landscaping industry, both large and small.

Key Highlights

The global lawn mowers market size is projected to reach USD 37.79 Billion by 2030 , growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

is projected to reach , growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on product type , the market is bifurcated into robotic lawn mowers, zero-turn mowers, riding lawn mowers, walk-behind lawn mowers, tractor mowers, and others. The walk-behind lawn mowers segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

, the market is bifurcated into robotic lawn mowers, zero-turn mowers, riding lawn mowers, walk-behind lawn mowers, tractor mowers, and others. The walk-behind lawn mowers segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Based on the power source , the market is bifurcated into battery-operated and fuel operated. The fuel-operated segment is the most dominating and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

, the market is bifurcated into battery-operated and fuel operated. The fuel-operated segment is the most dominating and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Based on the end-user , the market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. The residential segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

, the market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. The residential segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. North America is the largest shareholder in the global lawn mowers market and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Ariens Co. Briggs Stratton Deere & Company Falcon Garden Tools Fiskars Honda Power Equipment (American Honda Motor Co. Inc.) Husqvarna Group Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH) Robomow Friendly House (Robomow) The Toro Company.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/lawn-mowers-market/request-sample

Global Lawn Mowers Market: Segmentation

By Product

Robotic Lawn Mowers

Zero Turn Mowers

Riding Lawn Mowers

Walk Behind Lawn Mowers

Tractor Mowers

Others

By Power Source

Battery Operated

Fuel Operated

By End-User

Residential

Non-Residential

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM MARKET TRENDS Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors MARKET ASSESSMENT Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Raw Material Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Export Import Analysis Cost Structure Analysis ESG TRENDS GLOBAL LAWN MOWERS MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS Global Lawn Mowers Market Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Robotic Lawn Mowers By Value Zero Turn Mowers By Value Riding Lawn Mowers By Value Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers By Value Tractor Mowers By Value By Power Source Introduction Power Source By Value Battery Operated By Value Fuel Operated By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Residential By Value Non-Residential By Value NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Robotic Lawn Mowers By Value Zero Turn Mowers By Value Riding Lawn Mowers By Value Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers By Value Tractor Mowers By Value By Power Source Introduction Power Source By Value Battery Operated By Value Fuel Operated By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Residential By Value Non-Residential By Value U.S. By Product Introduction Product By Value Robotic Lawn Mowers By Value Zero Turn Mowers By Value Riding Lawn Mowers By Value Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers By Value Tractor Mowers By Value By Power Source Introduction Power Source By Value Battery Operated By Value Fuel Operated By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Residential By Value Non-Residential By Value Canada EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Robotic Lawn Mowers By Value Zero Turn Mowers By Value Riding Lawn Mowers By Value Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers By Value Tractor Mowers By Value By Power Source Introduction Power Source By Value Battery Operated By Value Fuel Operated By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Residential By Value Non-Residential By Value U.K. By Product Introduction Product By Value Robotic Lawn Mowers By Value Zero Turn Mowers By Value Riding Lawn Mowers By Value Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers By Value Tractor Mowers By Value By Power Source Introduction Power Source By Value Battery Operated By Value Fuel Operated By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Residential By Value Non-Residential By Value Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe APAC MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Robotic Lawn Mowers By Value Zero Turn Mowers By Value Riding Lawn Mowers By Value Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers By Value Tractor Mowers By Value By Power Source Introduction Power Source By Value Battery Operated By Value Fuel Operated By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Residential By Value Non-Residential By Value China By Product Introduction Product By Value Robotic Lawn Mowers By Value Zero Turn Mowers By Value Riding Lawn Mowers By Value Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers By Value Tractor Mowers By Value By Power Source Introduction Power Source By Value Battery Operated By Value Fuel Operated By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Residential By Value Non-Residential By Value Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Robotic Lawn Mowers By Value Zero Turn Mowers By Value Riding Lawn Mowers By Value Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers By Value Tractor Mowers By Value By Power Source Introduction Power Source By Value Battery Operated By Value Fuel Operated By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Residential By Value Non-Residential By Value UAE By Product Introduction Product By Value Robotic Lawn Mowers By Value Zero Turn Mowers By Value Riding Lawn Mowers By Value Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers By Value Tractor Mowers By Value By Power Source Introduction Power Source By Value Battery Operated By Value Fuel Operated By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Residential By Value Non-Residential By Value Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Robotic Lawn Mowers By Value Zero Turn Mowers By Value Riding Lawn Mowers By Value Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers By Value Tractor Mowers By Value By Power Source Introduction Power Source By Value Battery Operated By Value Fuel Operated By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Residential By Value Non-Residential By Value Brazil By Product Introduction Product By Value Robotic Lawn Mowers By Value Zero Turn Mowers By Value Riding Lawn Mowers By Value Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers By Value Tractor Mowers By Value By Power Source Introduction Power Source By Value Battery Operated By Value Fuel Operated By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Residential By Value Non-Residential By Value Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT Adoption Matrix Lawn Mowers Market Share By Manufacturers Lawn Mowers Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT Ariens Co. Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments Briggs Stratton Deere & Company Falcon Garden Tools Fiskars Honda Power Equipment (American Honda Motor Co. Inc.) Husqvarna Group Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH) Robomow Friendly House (Robomow) The Toro Company. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Data Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources Primary Data Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries Secondary And Primary Research Key Industry Insights Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection Research Assumptions Assumptions Limitations Risk Assessment APPENDIX Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports DISCLAIMER

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/lawn-mowers-market/toc

Market News

In July 2022 , the automatic doors division of Stanley Black & Decker, Access Technologies, has been sold to Allegion plc for USD 900 million in cash, as previously announced. The USD 2.3 billion share repurchase that was finished in the first quarter will be partially paid for out of the after-tax earnings, which will also be used to reduce debt.

, the automatic doors division of Stanley Black & Decker, Access Technologies, has been sold to Allegion plc for USD 900 million in cash, as previously announced. The USD 2.3 billion share repurchase that was finished in the first quarter will be partially paid for out of the after-tax earnings, which will also be used to reduce debt. STIGA Gyro created a brand-new class of battery-powered sit-on mowers for challenging terrain, unmatched productivity, and increased driving enjoyment. Gyro, from STIGA, is a new type of battery-powered sit-on platform and a world first in the residential garden sector. Gyro is redefining the gardening experience with its user-centered design.

News Media

Global Zero Turn Mower Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 3.8%

Global Lawn Mowers Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR Of 5.8%

Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Electric Lawn Mowers Market : Information by Product (Walk-Behind, Robotic, Ride-On), Power Source (Battery Powered, Electric Corded), End-User (Residential), and Region — Forecast till 2031

Garden Hand Tools Market : Information by Product Type (Pruning Tools, Striking Tools), End-User (Residential, Commercial), Sales Channel (Offline, Online), and Region—Forecast Till 2031

Home and Garden Pesticides Market : Information by Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Fumigants), Application (Garden, Household), and Regions—Forecast till 2031

Zero Turn Mower Market : Information by Cutting Width (Less than 50 inches, 50 to 60 inches), Application (Residential, Commercial), and Regions—Forecast till 2030

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 203 695 0070 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com