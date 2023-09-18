Extensiv’s Rachel Trindade Named Recipient of 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extensiv , the leading provider of omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management, today announced Rachel Trindade, CMO, is one of the winners of the 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award. The award is given by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.



“I’m honored by this recognition and to be in the company of so many extraordinary women in the industry,” said Rachel Trindade, CMO, Extensiv. “At Extensiv, we support diversity, equity, and inclusion and are committed to championing women and new voices within the supply chain community. I’m excited by all of the ways in which the industry is evolving through our combined innovation, leadership, and insight.”

Trindade drives a number of initiatives expanding diversity in the supply chain industry, including the Extensiv Supply Chain Scholarship intended to give aspiring logistics and supply chain professionals financial support during their educational journey. Additionally, she has championed educational tools that can lift awareness in the entire industry, like Extensiv’s Market Insights which summarizes order volume trends across key marketplaces and the annual Third-Party Logistics Warehouse Benchmark Repor t which aggregates trend data from hundreds of 3PLs annually.

“This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest amount of applications not only for this award, but also for all of our awards. What’s more, 118 of those applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker or associate. Last year, that figure was just at 75. Also this year, 39 women self-nominated, a tremendous uptick from last year’s award, which just saw 12 self-nominations. This shows progress. This shows hope that one day, we won’t need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “While there’s still more work to be done, what we’re doing is working. From truck drivers to CEOs, what these winners are doing matters to the future of all supply chains.”

“Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry. As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations. It is important that we empower, recognize and elevate these achievements through initiatives like the Women in Supply Chain Award, as seen through the overwhelming response. Congratulations to all the winners, those who nominated others and the bravery of those who nominated themselves,” adds Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let’s Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge project, both exclusive sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award.

For a complete list of winners, visit: https://foodl.me/fdx1zi . Recipients will be honored at this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 14-15, 2023 in Atlanta. Go to www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Extensiv

Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central, is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. We partner with warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands to transform their fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse management (WMS), order management (OMS), inventory management (IMS), and integration management software, we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations as they grow. More than 25,000 logistics professionals and thousands of brands trust Extensiv every day to drive commerce at the pace that modern consumers expect. Learn more at www.extensiv.com.

Contact:

Bret Clement

bret@clementpeterson.com