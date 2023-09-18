Global Mammography Market Size Expansion At CAGR of 10.5% to Achieve 9.49 Billion US Dollar By 2032

Newark, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.5 billion mammography market will reach USD 9.49 billion by 2032. Breast cancer and other breast-related disorders can be detected more easily with mammography. These tests are used in women to screen for and diagnose breast cancer. Increased geriatric population, aggressive measures by healthcare organisations to create awareness about early detection of breast cancer, and an increase in breast cancer incidence rate are projected to boost market growth. Furthermore, improved insurance reimbursement policies, more excellent government support for breast cancer research, and technological breakthroughs such as breast tomosynthesis, which aids in identifying breast cancer in women with dense breast tissues, drive demand for mammography equipment.



Report Coverage Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 3.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 9.49 Billion CAGR 10.5% No. of Pages in Report 238 Segments Covered Technology, Product Drivers Rising Cases of Breast Cancer Opportunities Breast Cancer Restraints Radiation

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the essential mammography market share. One of the primary factors driving the mammography market growth in North America is the rising incidence of breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, there will be around 276,480 new instances of invasive breast cancer among women in 2020. Furthermore, 48,530 women have been diagnosed with in situ breast carcinoma, and the number of breast cancer cases is expected to climb in the coming years.



The digital mammography systems segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 2.03 billion.



Because breast cancer patients are more likely to contract the illness, numerous organisations have taken decisive steps to control these disorders. The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), the Spanish Society for Radiation Oncology (SEOR), and the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) have published some recommendations on how to modify treatment protocols to minimise risks in cancer patients, according to a research article by Dafina Petrova et al., published in Medicine Clnica Journal in September 2020. The updated recommendations would enable more efficient methods of doing surgery, which would benefit treatments. Such examples are expected to help the digital mammography market flourish.



The 3D systems segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.29 billion.



Breast tomosynthesis (3D mammography) is an imaging technology that combines several breast X-rays to create a three-dimensional image of the breast. A 3D mammography is used to detect breast cancer in persons with no symptoms. Hologic, Inc., for example, has set a new standard in mammography screening with its revolutionary Selenia Dimensions system, which provides exceptionally sharp images, seamless transitions between imaging modes, sophisticated user tools that simplify operation, advanced clinical applications, and the world's first and only tomosynthesis-guided biopsy.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing Adoption



The FDA's Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) programme, which inspects breast imaging facilities and certifies each imaging equipment, anticipated that more than 39.6 billion breast exams would be performed in 2022. According to the FDA, there were about 24,500 recognised mammography systems and 8,808 certified breast imaging institutes in the United States as of January 2023. Furthermore, the growth of fundamental imaging technology is the most significant advancement in mammography. Full-field digital mammography (FFDM) has been the industry standard for breast imaging for over 20 years, but digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) systems, often known as 3D mammography, are rapidly replacing FFDM.



Restraint: High Cost



The introduction of newer, more expensive 3D technologies has impacted the average price of digital mammography systems. These gadgets are typically priced between $200,000 and $500,000. The 3D systems, noted for their increased precision, cost over $430,000 on average, whereas the 2D systems cost about 30% less. As a result of the factors above, the market is likely to suffer throughout the forecast period.



Opportunity: Rising Technology



Advances in technology and computer programming have resulted in a greater use of computer-assisted analysis in medical picture interpretation. The desire for more precise and efficient workflows in imaging interpretation is driving this. FDA-approved artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms assist radiologists in breast imaging. Automated breast density evaluation is one application of AI in breast imaging that removes variations caused by human readers. Furthermore, AI automatically scans all breast pictures, indicating areas of interest that may contain suspected cancers. AI gives radiologists a better knowledge of where to focus their attention by automatically recognising breast cancer lesions and flagging them as areas of interest on mammograms.



Challenge: High Cost



Over the forecast period, undesirable effects from radiation exposure and dangers connected with mammography will likely slow market growth.



Some of the major players operating in the mammography market are:



● hologic

● Fujifilm

● Siemens Healthcare

● Phillips Healthcare

● Toshiba Medical Systems

● GE Healthcare

● Metaltronica

● I.M.S. Srl

● Koninklijke Philips NV

● Gamma Medica, Inc.

● Konica Minolta

● Business Solutions India Private Limited

● Carestream Health

● BMI Biomedical International SRL

● Canon Inc

● MetaltronicaSpa

● PLANNED OY

● GENERAL MEDICAL ITALIA

● Villa Systems Medical SpA



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Technology:



● Analog Mammography Systems

● Digital Mammography Systems



By Product:



● Film Screen Systems

● Digital Systems

● Analog Systems

● Biopsy Systems

● 3D Systems

● Others



About the report:



The global mammography market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



