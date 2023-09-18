Regenerative Medicine Market Size is projected to reach USD 72.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenerative drugs are used to repair, swap out, and regenerate tissues and organs harmed by injury, disease, or normal aging. Cell therapy treats patients with cellular elements like stem cells, autologous cells, xenogeneic cells, and others. In regenerative medicine, cells can be repaired, treatments are delivered to particular tissues or organs, self-healing is encouraged, and other things using cell therapy.

Innovative Pipeline Candidates to Support Market Development Drives the Global Market

Regenerative medicine is increasingly used in disciplines like oncology, cardiology, and neurology, as well as treating wounds and mending tissue. Many pharmaceutical and life science companies are conducting clinical trials to establish their superiority over traditional treatment methods because the introduction of potential candidates is still in development, which will lead to the introduction of novel products and therapies in the market.

Expanding Consumer Acceptance of Cancer Immunotherapy Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Chemotherapy , radiotherapy, and surgery are frequently employed to treat cancer. Cancer immunotherapy using regenerative medicine has the advantage of being able to do so because naturally, hematopoietic stem or more developed cells can target and eradicate disease cells. Additionally, it facilitates a deeper understanding of cancer cells, advancing the development of effective treatments. As a result, both rising disease prevalence and rising product demand for cancer treatment will result in opportunities for market expansion.

Report Scope

Regional Analysis

Americas is the most significant shareholder in the global regenerative medicine market during the forecast period. The establishment of organizations like the American Academy of Regenerative Medicine (AARM) and the American Board of Regenerative Medicine (ABRM) for setting regulatory standards and promoting excellence in the field of regenerative medicine, as well as the 21st Century Cures Act, increased investor funding, supportive governmental policies, and other factors all helped the Americas capture the lion's share of the market. Due to the 21st Century Cures Act, the Regenerative Medicine Innovation Project (RMIP) was established. This project supports adult stem cell research and clinical trials to advance regenerative medicine, focusing on patient safety and scientific rigor. In addition, the US Food and Drug Administration and the NIH have worked closely to implement RMIP (FDA). The FDA has approved several stem cell-based therapies for clinical research over the past ten years; many of these have already begun clinical trials.

Europe is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Europe also held a sizable market share due to the success of pan-European initiatives (like CHRODIS and CHRODIS PLUS), government initiatives, public and private research funders, and cooperative scientific research projects in regenerative medicine. In the UK, more than 500,000 people have received a genetic disorder diagnosis, according to a case study done by the Royal Society in 2017, the country's oldest scientific academy. In addition, one of these genetic disorders more common in the UK than others is familial hypercholesterolemia. One in 250 Americans, or 0.4% of the population, has familial hypercholesterolemia. Genetic disorders' prevalence, mortality, and lifetime risk are on the rise and are influenced by environmental factors, chromosomal damage, and gene mutations.

Key Highlights

The global regenerative medicine market size is expected to reach USD 72.2 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is expected to reach USD 72.2 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on the type, the global regenerative medicine market is bifurcated into cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, and small molecule and biologics. The cell therapy segment is the highest contributor to the market.

the global regenerative medicine market is bifurcated into cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, and small molecule and biologics. The cell therapy segment is the highest contributor to the market. Based on the material, the global regenerative medicine market is bifurcated into synthetic, genetically engineered, and biologically derived. The biologically derived segment owns the highest market share during the forecast period.

the global regenerative medicine market is bifurcated into synthetic, genetically engineered, and biologically derived. The biologically derived segment owns the highest market share during the forecast period. Based on the end-user, the global regenerative medicine market is bifurcated into hospitals, specialty centers, and academic and research institutes. The hospital segment is the highest contributor to the market during the forecast period.

the global regenerative medicine market is bifurcated into hospitals, specialty centers, and academic and research institutes. The hospital segment is the highest contributor to the market during the forecast period. Americas is the most significant shareholder in the global regenerative medicine market during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global regenerative medicine market’s major key players are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Abbvie Inc., Cryolife, Inc., Stryker, Medtronic Plc, Baxter International Inc., Organogenesis Inc., Ocata Therapeutics Inc, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, and Reliance Life Sciences.

Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Segmentation

By Type

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Tissue Engineering

Small Molecule and Biologics

By Material

Synthetic

Genetically Engineered

Biologically Derived

By End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

