Pet Milk Market Size is projected to reach USD 245 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to considerations such as enhanced social standing and physical and mental health benefits, the trend of keeping companion animals such as dogs and cats is growing significantly more popular than before. Pet ownership can relieve stress, build confidence, keep the heart healthy, and assist control blood pressure and cholesterol levels, all scientifically-proven benefits that urge people to keep pets. As a result, an increase in pet adoption is a critical component driving the pet milk market forward.

Furthermore, due to their bad health, mother dogs/cats may be unable to produce sufficient milk. In such circumstances, the neonatal pups and kittens are fed pet milk or pet milk replacers to supply them with the critical nutrients and proteins they need to survive and grow. Since lactose-intolerant pets such as dogs and cats cannot be given cow milk, the use of pet milk has grown more significant. This is another important reason that drives global demand for pet milk.

Lack of Adequate Colostrum Milk Pushes the Global Pet Milk Market Forward

The adoption of small puppies and kittens is increasing, especially among the young and urban population. Most households tend to adopt only a single pet. Adoption of the pet or buying a pet from pet stores deprives newborns of colostrum milk. Moreover, in many cases, the mother cannot produce an adequate amount of milk due to a high number of litter. Hence, pet owners tend to opt for pet milk or replacers to feed their pets to fulfill the basic nutritional needs of newborn pets. Pet milk contains prebiotics, probiotics, necessary vitamins, minerals, proteins, carbohydrates, and fats, which are essential for the development and growth of newborn pets. This commercial pet milk is easy to digest and perfectly substitutes the colostrum requirement. Hence, insufficient availability of mother's milk/colostrum fosters the growth of the pet milk market globally.

Growing Popularity of Pet Cafes Provide Umpteen Opportunities for the Global Pet Milk Market

Animal or pet cafes are unique places for pet animals where people can enjoy watching and interacting with numerous pets. There are various pet cafes for animals such as dogs, cats, raccoons, rabbits, reptiles, and birds. People can see pets having drinks and food in a pet cafe. These cafes have slowly gained popularity in the last few years. With the growth in population and adoption of pets, the concept of pet cafes is also gaining popularity. The rise in the number of pet cafes can significantly impact the pet industry's revenue and the pet milk market. Moreover, the most popular cafes include dog and cat cafes. Hence, such factors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 245 million Market Size in 2021 USD 130 million CAGR 3.6% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Pet Type, By Product Form, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Pet Ag Inc. ,Beaphar ,B.V. ,Grober Nutrition Inc. ,Fetch For Pets ,L.L.C. ,Milk Products Inc. ,Manna Pro Products ,L.L.C. ,Petlife International Ltd. ,Royal Canin U.S.A. Inc. ,Toplife Formula Pvt. Ltd. ,Versele-Laga ,N.V. Key Market Opportunities Growth in Popularity of Pet Cafes Key Market Drivers Lack of Adequate Colostrum Milk

Regional Insights

North America is the leading market for pet milk, owing to its vast pet population. The North American pet milk market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%. North America is characterized by a huge pet population, increased awareness about the health benefits of owning a pet, nuclear families, high disposable income, and an increased pet adoption rate. All these factors are projected to drive the growth of the pet milk market during the forecast period.

Europe is the second-largest market for pet milk after North America. The Europe pet milk market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%. The pet milk market in Europe is expected to grow owing to factors such as consumer awareness, high disposable income, growth in the pet population, developed e-commerce channels, a high rate of pet adoption, and a rise in the trend of pet humanization.

Asia-Pacific is the third-largest market for pet milk. The factors driving the growth of the pet milk market in Asia-Pacific are growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of having a pet, rising disposable income, rapid urbanization and shift towards nuclear family, and an increasing rate of the pet population. The growing importance of online distribution channels will also play a vital role in the growth of the pet milk market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Highlights

The global pet milk market size is estimated to reach USD 245 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

is estimated to reach USD 245 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on pet type, the global pet milk market is categorized into Dogs and Cats. The Dog segment holds the maximum market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

the global pet milk market is categorized into Dogs and Cats. The Dog segment holds the maximum market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Based on product form, the global pet milk market is segregated into Powder and Liquid. Powder pet milk is the largest shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

the global pet milk market is segregated into Powder and Liquid. Powder pet milk is the largest shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Based on distribution channels, the global pet milk market is segmented into Specialty Stores, Mass Retail Stores, Direct-To-Consumer, E-Commerce, and Others. The Specialty Stores segment dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

the global pet milk market is segmented into Specialty Stores, Mass Retail Stores, Direct-To-Consumer, E-Commerce, and Others. The Specialty Stores segment dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Based on region, the global pet milk market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the leading market for pet milk, owing to its vast pet population. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players profiled in this report include Pet Ag, Inc., Beaphar, B.V., Grober Nutrition, Inc., Fetch For Pets, L.L.C., Milk Products, Inc., Manna Pro Products, L.L.C., Petlife International Ltd., Royal Canin U.S.A., Inc., Toplife Formula Pvt. Ltd., and Versele-Laga, N.V.

Global Pet Milk Market: Segmentation

By Pet Type

Dog

Cat

By Product Form

Powder

Liquid

By Distribution channel

Specialty Stores

Mass Retail Stores

Direct-to-Consumers

E-Commerce

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Market News

In May 2022, All Grober milk replacer products ordered in 20kg are now packaged in the new bags. They have discontinued our 'A+' purses to simplify the ordering and filling system to serve customers better. This updated look is a continuation of the process to manage bag stock better and ensure timely filling and delivery of all Grober milk replacer products.

All Grober milk replacer products ordered in 20kg are now packaged in the new bags. They have discontinued our 'A+' purses to simplify the ordering and filling system to serve customers better. This updated look is a continuation of the process to manage bag stock better and ensure timely filling and delivery of all Grober milk replacer products. In November 2021, Collaboration with the B.C.-based distributor, Dairy Crop Solutions, will see 1,200 bags of Grober Excel premium milk replacer delivered to affected dairy farmers.

News Media

Global Organic Pet Food Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 5%

Global Pet Food Ingredient Market to Ascend at a CAGR During Estimated Period

