ASM share buyback update September 11 – 15, 2023

Almere, The Netherlands
September 18, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

DateRepurchased sharesAverage priceRepurchased value
September 11, 20234,473€ 430.36€ 1,925,001
September 12, 202310,107€ 420.38€ 4,248,742
September 13, 202310,003€ 412.96€ 4,130,862
September 14, 2023762€ 414.99€ 316,219
September 15, 202324,959€ 392.04€ 9,784,844
Total50,304€ 405.65€ 20,405,668

These repurchases were made as part of the €100 million share buyback program which started on April 27, 2023. Of the total program, 85.6% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

