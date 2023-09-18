Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Demand to Surge to USD 42.01 billion by 2033, Fueling Innovative Therapies! Persistence Market Research

New York, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biologics contract manufacturing (CMO) demand market is expected to grow from USD 14.04 billion in 2022 to USD 42.01 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The global biologics contract manufacturing demand market represents a pivotal sector within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.



It plays a critical role in facilitating the production of biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene therapies, and other complex biological products. This research report provides a comprehensive examination of the dynamics, trends, challenges, and future prospects of the global biologics contract manufacturing demand market.

Market Overview

The biologics contract manufacturing demand market encompasses a range of services offered by contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to biopharmaceutical companies. These services include cell line development, process development, cGMP manufacturing, fill and finish operations, quality control, and regulatory support.

Biologics contract manufacturing enables biopharmaceutical companies to outsource various stages of biologics production, ensuring cost-efficiency and scalability while maintaining stringent quality and regulatory standards.

The growth of the market is attributed to a number of factors, including:

Increasing demand for biologics : Biologics are a growing class of drugs that are derived from living organisms and are used to treat a wide range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

: Biologics are a growing class of drugs that are derived from living organisms and are used to treat a wide range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Rising cost of drug development : The cost of developing new drugs has been rising steadily over the past few decades, making it more cost-effective for pharmaceutical companies to outsource the manufacturing of biologics to CMOs.

: The cost of developing new drugs has been rising steadily over the past few decades, making it more cost-effective for pharmaceutical companies to outsource the manufacturing of biologics to CMOs. Growing complexity of biologic manufacturing : The manufacturing of biologics is a complex process that requires specialized expertise and equipment. CMOs have the expertise and infrastructure to manufacture biologics efficiently and cost-effectively.

: The manufacturing of biologics is a complex process that requires specialized expertise and equipment. CMOs have the expertise and infrastructure to manufacture biologics efficiently and cost-effectively. Increasing focus on emerging markets: Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on emerging markets, such as China and India, for growth. CMOs with a presence in these markets can help pharmaceutical companies to bring their products to market more quickly and efficiently.

Market Dynamics

Several key dynamics drive the demand for biologics contract manufacturing services:

Rapid Growth in Biopharmaceuticals : The increasing development of biopharmaceuticals, driven by their effectiveness and potential for personalized medicine, fuels the demand for contract manufacturing services.

: The increasing development of biopharmaceuticals, driven by their effectiveness and potential for personalized medicine, fuels the demand for contract manufacturing services. Complex Manufacturing Processes : The production of biologics requires advanced technologies and specialized facilities, making contract manufacturing an attractive option for cost-effective access to these resources.

: The production of biologics requires advanced technologies and specialized facilities, making contract manufacturing an attractive option for cost-effective access to these resources. Flexible Capacity : Biopharmaceutical companies benefit from the scalability and flexibility offered by contract manufacturing partners, enabling them to adapt to market demands.

: Biopharmaceutical companies benefit from the scalability and flexibility offered by contract manufacturing partners, enabling them to adapt to market demands. Regulatory Expertise : CDMOs possess deep knowledge of regulatory requirements, helping biopharmaceutical companies navigate complex compliance standards.

: CDMOs possess deep knowledge of regulatory requirements, helping biopharmaceutical companies navigate complex compliance standards. Globalization: The expansion of biopharmaceutical markets globally drives the need for contract manufacturing services in different regions.

Competitive Landscape

The global biologics CMO demand market is highly competitive. Some of the major players in the market include:

Samsung Biologics

BioXcellence (Boehringer Ingelheim)

Lonza Group AG

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

AbbVie CM (AbbVie Inc.)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.

AGC Biologics

Patheon N.V. (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma and many more

These companies offer a wide range of services, including drug substance manufacturing, drug product manufacturing, clinical trial manufacturing, and regulatory support.

Recent Developments

For Year 2023

Samsung BioLogics announced a $2 billion investment to expand its biologics manufacturing capacity in the United States.

announced a $2 billion investment to expand its biologics manufacturing capacity in the United States. Lonza acquired Therapure Biomanufacturing, a US-based CMO specializing in cell and gene therapy manufacturing.

acquired Therapure Biomanufacturing, a US-based CMO specializing in cell and gene therapy manufacturing. Wuxi AppTec announced a partnership with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to build a new biologics manufacturing facility in China.

announced a partnership with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to build a new biologics manufacturing facility in China. Catalent acquired Paragon Bioservices, a US-based CMO specializing in viral vector manufacturing.

Market Segmentation

The global biologics CMO demand market can be segmented by product, cell line, service type, and region.

By product: The market is segmented into drug substance and drug product. Drug substance is the active ingredient in a biologic drug, while drug product is the finished product that is administered to patients.

Drug substance is the active ingredient in a biologic drug, while drug product is the finished product that is administered to patients. By cell line: The market is segmented into mammalian, microbial, and viral vectors and other modalities. Mammalian cell lines are the most commonly used cell lines for the manufacturing of biologics, followed by microbial cell lines. Viral vectors and other modalities are emerging cell lines that are being used to develop new types of biologics, such as gene therapies and cell therapies.

Mammalian cell lines are the most commonly used cell lines for the manufacturing of biologics, followed by microbial cell lines. Viral vectors and other modalities are emerging cell lines that are being used to develop new types of biologics, such as gene therapies and cell therapies. By service type: The market is segmented into clinical and commercial services. Clinical services are provided to pharmaceutical companies that are developing new biologics and need help with the manufacturing of clinical trial materials. Commercial services are provided to pharmaceutical companies that are manufacturing biologics for commercial sale.

Clinical services are provided to pharmaceutical companies that are developing new biologics and need help with the manufacturing of clinical trial materials. Commercial services are provided to pharmaceutical companies that are manufacturing biologics for commercial sale. By region: The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market for biologics CMO services, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The Latin America and the Middle East and Africa markets are smaller but growing.

More Trending Research Reports-

