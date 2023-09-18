Global Leaded Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitors Market Size: Poised to Exceed USD 15.29 Billion by 2030 with a 5.17% CAGR

New York, NY, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Leaded Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors Market By Application (Industrial Machinery, Consumer Electronics, Defense, Automotive, And Others), By Type (Axial Lead Type And Radial Lead Type), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Leaded Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitors Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 10.24 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 15.29 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.17% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Leaded Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitors? How big is the Leaded Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitors Industry?

Report Overview:

The global leaded multi-layer ceramic capacitors market size was worth around USD 10.24 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 15.29 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.17% between 2023 and 2030.

The term "leaded multi-layer ceramic capacitor" refers to a type of fixed capacitor used in the electrical sector. The ceramic material inside the capacitor acts as the dielectric. The production of this form of the ceramic conductors that are extensively used involves putting numerous layers of conductive plates on top of one another, with each layer being separated from the layers that surround it by means of ceramic dielectric. In order to generate a chip with several layers, metals and ceramics are layered in alternating places during the production process. After the chip has been formed, it is either given power or given lead wires, and once the entire thing has been covered with epoxy resins, it gives birth to leaded multi-layer ceramic capacitors, also known as leaded MLCC. The storage and subsequent release of electrical energy upon activation is the primary purpose of this particular electrical component. The increased capacitance level that is imparted to the structural composition is one of the associated properties of lead-based MLCC that is responsible for the high consumption that is seen in the electrical industry. For example, the capacitance value of a leaded MLCC capacitor can vary anywhere from picofrads (pF) to microfarads (F) or even higher, depending on the component's final dimensions. In addition, unlike electrolytic capacitors, lead-acid multilayer ceramic capacitors (leaded MLCC) are non-polarized, therefore they can be used from either side, which expands the product's potential applications.

Global Leaded Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitors Market: Growth Factors

The increasing purchase of consumer gadgets is expected to drive market expansion.

Because of rising demand and overall consumption of consumer electronics, it is anticipated that the global market for led multi-layer ceramic capacitors would expand in the next years. Tablets, laptops, cellphones, remote controls, home appliances, power banks, gaming consoles, and practically all other products that are regularly used make considerable use of lead-based multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs). In the coming years, the production rate for all varieties of consumer electronics will surge, which will have a further impact on the demand for high-performance led multi-layer ceramic capacitors. This increase in demand is due to the expansion of the consumer base that will occur as a result of the ongoing growth of the world population. Additionally, this expansion will be accompanied by an increase in the buying capacity of both developed and developing nations. Additionally, consumer expectations and purchasing preferences have altered over time. Buyers of electronic devices now anticipate better performance, quality, and longevity from the products they purchase because these items cannot be quickly or easily replaced. These kinds of trends have motivated makers of digital systems to put more money into research and innovation, which has ultimately led to increased sales. On the 4th of August 2023, for instance, Samsung introduced their most recent 4K television set to the market in India. There are three different screen size iterations available for this device.

Increased usage of lead-based MLCC in the automobile industry in order to provide an increased income stream

Several electronic components used in all different kinds of cars make use of multi-layer ceramic capacitors with lead plating. As a result of the global automotive industry developing at a consistent rate, which is driven by the entrance of new companies and the growing product portfolio diversity in current brands, the consumption levels of lead-based MLCC have increased dramatically in this industry. A renowned distributor of electronic components known as element14 made the announcement in July 2016 that customers of their website may purchase radial-leaded multilayer ceramic capacitors made by Vishay. With an operating temperature that can reach +175 degrees Celsius, the MLCC is built to endure the most severe conditions and operating conditions that can be found in an automobile.

The Limiting Factors of the Leaded Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors Market

It's possible that the inability of lead-based MLCC to handle high voltage would hinder market expansion.

Despite the fact that the products on offer in the global market for led multilayer ceramic capacitors have a diverse selection of voltage ratings, it is possible that these products are not appropriate for applications and end-products that are subjected to high voltage. When this occurs, end-users may consider making financial investments in other options, such as high-performance capacitors. In addition to this, the energy storage capacity of lead-based MLCC is lower when compared to that of its counterparts, thereby reducing the possibilities of applications for which they could be used. There has been an increase in the number of documented instances of products made with lead-based MLCC exhibiting microphonic effects. This indicates that the voltage that is given to the capacitors can result in the production of audible noise as well as vibrations in the mechanical system. These kinds of performance restrictions can result in a large drop in revenue.

Opportunities Available in the Leaded Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors Market

Increasing expenditures on the 5G network in order to generate expansion opportunities

Leaded multi-layer ceramic capacitors are anticipated to play a pivotal part in the formation of the emerging 5G wireless telecommunications sector. These capacitors will be utilized in practically all components of 5G systems, thus it is projected that their influence will be significant. In January 2021, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. made the announcement that it had been successful in developing the world's slimmest MLCC with a structure that showcased three sockets that are able to be used in 5G devices. This development was a milestone for the company. On the other hand, Murata Manufacturing, which was situated in Japan, introduced the GRM011R60J104M in March of 2021. It is the multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) with the highest capacitance in the world. It has a value of 0.1 F and comes in a size that is the world's smallest* 0201M (0.25 x 0.125 mm). It is anticipated that this value will be utilized for 5G devices.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.24 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 15.29 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.17% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players AVX Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., TDK Corporation, Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, Kyocera Corporation, Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co. Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., KEMET Corporation, Samwha Capacitor Group, Yageo Corporation, Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Fenghua Advanced Technology Holdings Co. Ltd., and others. Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Leaded Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitors Market: Segmentation Analysis

The leaded multi-layer ceramic capacitors market is divided into submarkets depending on the applications for these capacitors, their types, and the regions in which they are sold.

On the basis of application, the global market can be broken down into the following segments: automotive, defense, consumer electronics, and industrial machinery. The overabundant demand for electronic products such as smartphones and video games was the primary factor that pushed the consumer electronics industry to record the highest growth rate in 2022. The incorporation of virtual reality into the gaming business has helped to improve the overall experience of the customer, which has led to an increase in sales of gaming consoles and other related items. Since its release in November 2020, the most recent version of PlayStation's flagship game console, the PS5, has been purchased in excess of 40 million times worldwide. Another element that contributes to the growth of the consumer electronics industry is the increasing number of people who choose to watch entertainment programming on mobile devices or television sets rather than going to traditional brick-and-mortar establishments like theaters. According to a recent study, the percentage of individuals who choose to watch entertainment programs online via streaming will increase from 15% in 2020 to 36% in 2022.

The leaded multi-layer ceramic capacitors market is split into two categories, axial lead type and radial lead type, according to the type of lead used. As a result of its commanding position of the lion's share of the market sector, the latter is poised to record the greatest growth rate throughout the course of the projection year. This variation of the capacitor has the lead component positioned at an angle of ninety degrees with respect to the body of the capacitor. It is typically implemented in settings where there is a limitation on the amount of available space. The electronics sector is experiencing a rise in demand for miniaturization, which may be a factor in the expansion of some market segments. Objects that could be subjected to higher levels of mechanical stress typically make use of axis lead types.

The global Leaded Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitors market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Electronics

Defense

Automotive

Others

By Type

Axial Lead Type

Radial Lead Type

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Leaded Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitors market include -

AVX Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

Kyocera Corporation

Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co. Ltd.

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

KEMET Corporation

Samwha Capacitor Group

Yageo Corporation

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Fenghua Advanced Technology Holdings Co. Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global leaded multi-layer ceramic capacitors market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.17% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global leaded multi-layer ceramic capacitors market size was valued at around USD 10.24 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.29 billion, by 2030.

The leaded multi-layer ceramic capacitors market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing consumption of consumer electronics

Based on application segmentation, consumer electronics was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022 Based on type segmentation, radial lead type was the leading segment in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is poised to experience the most substantial growth throughout the projected period.

The global leaded multi-layer ceramic capacitors market is expected to exhibit the highest rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region. This region boasts some of the world's largest producers of capacitors, including countries like Japan, China, Taiwan, and South Korea. Moreover, countries like India are actively pursuing opportunities in the electronics industry, with significant government investments aimed at enhancing production capabilities to meet the increasing global demand for electronic components .

Furthermore, the region has witnessed a surge in domestic consumption of consumer electronics, driven by a growing middle-income demographic and increased access to electronic products, thanks to robust sales on e-commerce platforms . This expanding product awareness and the availability of items across various price segments, including both affordable and luxury categories, have enabled market players to engage with a broader consumer base.

Additionally, the adoption of leaded multi-layer ceramic capacitors in the flourishing regional automotive sector has contributed to revenue growth in Asia-Pacific. In the first half of 2023, Toyota, a Japan-based automotive giant, recorded a substantial 5.1% increase in global sales, further underscoring the market's potential in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



