Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Size to Forecasted to Surge $7.1 Billion Growth by 2032, Exhibit a CAGR of 9%

Newark, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.0 billion erectile dysfunction drugs market will reach USD 7.1 billion by 2032. Erectile dysfunction (ED) has become more widespread, even among young people, and is a rising health issue that significantly influences men's quality of life. Globally, ED cases are predicted to reach about 322 million by the end of 2025. According to overwhelming evidence, erectile dysfunction drugs (EDMs) are increasingly being utilised as a sexual enhancement aid among men who do not have a medical rationale. Recreational EDM use has been associated with higher sexual risk behaviours, an increased risk of STIs, including HIV infection, and a high rate of concurrent illegal substance use.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 3.0 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 7.1 Billion CAGR 9% No. of Pages in Report 232 Segments Covered Product Drivers Rising Popularity of Nicotine Opportunities Generic Manufacturers Restraints Patent Expiration

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the essential erectile dysfunction drugs market share. Because of established healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for erectile dysfunction drugs, and research and development programmes aimed at producing novel therapeutic compounds, the North American region owns a considerable number of market shares.



The viagra segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.11 billion.



The viagra segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.11 billion. Viagra is the most commonly prescribed first-line medication for erectile dysfunction. Viagra is also used to treat the underlying cause of ED, pulmonary arterial hypertension. According to an article published in June 2021 by Hims & Hers Health, Inc., more than 95% of erectile dysfunctional males who used sildenafil were satisfied with how it changed their erections.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing Adoption



Adopting a sedentary lifestyle and related stress, the expanding geriatric population, and the comorbidity of erectile dysfunction with heart disease and diabetes are all factors driving the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market. Sedentism, drunkenness, and smoking significantly raise the chance of erectile dysfunction. Alcohol use, poor glycemic control, age, and diabetes duration were all predictors of erectile dysfunction in a study published in BMC Endocrine Disorders in July 2021. In 2021, 72.2% of persons worldwide were discovered to have erectile dysfunction. Thus, ageing, diabetes, alcohol consumption, and poor glycemic control were discovered to impact erectile dysfunction, fueling market expansion.



Restraint: Side Effects



Common reasons for erectile dysfunction include drug side effects, neurogenic illnesses, ageing, multiple sclerosis, psychological factors, diabetes, and lifestyle changes.



Opportunity: Rising Hypertension



The most frequent risk factor in men is erectile dysfunction, which worsens with age. Ageing and older men usually have comorbidities such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and many others; they also see a physician for sexual function deficits, most commonly erectile dysfunction (ED). According to the NIH paper released in June 2021, sexual dysfunctions are widespread in patients with diabetes and can be caused by several vascular, neurologic, and hormonal derangements. Furthermore, ED cases are frequently associated with increased obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular problems. Another essential condition connected to male erectile dysfunction is hypertension.



Challenge: Patient Unwillingness



Patients' unwillingness to seek therapy and poor adherence to ED drugs limit market expansion.



Some of the major players operating in the erectile dysfunction drugs market are:



● Pfizer Inc.

● Eli Lilly and Company

● Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

● Sanofi

● Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

● Bayer AG

● Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

● VIVUS, Inc.

● Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

● Adamed



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product:



● Viagra

● Cialis

● Levitra/Staxyn

● Stendra/Spedra

● Zydena

● Vitaros

● Others



About the report:



The global erectile dysfunction drugs market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



