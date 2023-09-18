Facial Injectable Market Size is projected to reach USD 31 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing awareness about esthetic procedures among consumers and the growing geriatric population worldwide are anticipated to drive the market. Furthermore, the shift in trend from invasive to minimally invasive procedures and advancements in facial rejuvenation is expected to support market growth over the forecast period. Advances in facial rejuvenation procedures with changes in products, practices, and patient demographics are helping dermatologists or physicians treat multiple facial areas & customize treatments for individual patients, and facilitate the use of a combination of products to obtain better outcomes. These factors propelled the market growth over the forecast period.
Shifting Consumer Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive the Global Facial Injectable Market
A shift from invasive to minimally invasive procedures is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. According to ISAPS, 13,618,735 noninvasive procedures were performed globally in 2019, out of which 3,982,749 were performed in the US. More people are opting for permanent methods such as fillers, fat grafting, and lip advancement. The most popular procedures are fillers, as the risk associated with this treatment is very low. Fillers such as hyaluronic acid and poly-L lactic acid are readily accepted by the body, leading to minimal side effects and allergic reactions. ISAPS also suggests that botulinum toxin filler, hyaluronic acid filler, non-surgical fat reduction, and photo rejuvenation are some standard, in-demand, noninvasive esthetic procedures.
Minimally invasive procedures offer fewer incisions, shorter hospital stays, quick outpatient services, rapid wound healing, lesser pain, and a lower risk of complications than invasive surgeries. Therefore, the demand for facial injectables will increase during the forecast period. Moreover, many dermatologists believe that COVID-19 may act as a springboard to improving patient footfall post-pandemic drastically. According to a survey of 1,000 American women in 2020 by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 11% of participants indicated that they are more inclined to opt for minimally invasive post-pandemic procedures than before COVID-19. Even during the pandemic, Botox and soft tissue fillers remained the most popular minimally invasive procedure in the US.
Growing Population Aged 25–65 Years Create Tremendous Opportunities for Facial Injectable
Wrinkles and sagging skin from lack of face elasticity, dark spots, and other aging symptoms start to show up between the ages of 25 and 30, and they grow more evident between the ages of 30 and 65. Therefore, a large population susceptible to various signs of aging is boosting the demand for facial injectable medicine globally. According to World Population Prospects 2019, in 2050, one out of six people will be aged 65 globally, increasing from one in 11 in 2019. According to the estimates published by United Nations, there were 703 million people above the age of 65 around the world in 2019, and the number of older adults is estimated to double by 2050.
According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) State of World Population 2019, released in April 2020, India's population in 2019 was 1.36 billion, increasing from 942.2 million in 1994, and 6% of India's population was aged 65 and above. Between 2019 and 2050, nine out of the ten countries with the most significant percentage point increase in the share of elderly persons are estimated to be in Eastern and Southeastern Asia. Consequently, the population prone to experiencing signs of aging is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size by 2030
|USD 31 billion
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 14.5 billion
|CAGR
|8.8% (2022-2030)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Product, By Application
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Allergan, Galderma, Merz Pharma Gmbh, Ipsen Pharma, Suneva Medical, Inc., Medytox, Sinclair Pharma, Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited, and Anika Therapeutics Inc.
|Key Market Opportunities
|Growing Population Aged 25–65 Years
|Key Market Drivers
|Increasing Beauty Consciousness Among People
Regional Insights
North America held over 41% share in the global facial injectable market in 2021 due to increased spending on aesthetic procedures. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period. A large geriatric population base in the US and Canada is anticipated to propel the demand for injectables over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the developing economies in this region and have great potential for growth in the facial injectable market. This can be attributed to the growing medical tourism industry, especially in these countries. A large number of surgical procedures performed in South Korea, Japan, and China each year are primarily driving the market growth in this region. Many esthetic procedures can be attributed to the easy availability of advanced techniques and cost-effective treatment options. Additionally, a large geriatric population is anticipated to be a high-impact rendering driver for this region.
Europe is the second-largest region and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Germany is one of the significant countries spearheading the facial injectable market. Factors such as the increased popularity of cosmetic procedures, technological advancements, and beauty consciousness are among the factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the rising urban population, novel product approvals, promotions in noninvasive procedures, and availability of skilled professionals are other factors leading to the market growth.
Key Highlights
- The global facial injectable market size is expected to reach USD 31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
- Based on product, the global facial injectable market is segmented into Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Botulinum Toxin Type A, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, and Polymer Fillers. Botulinum Toxin Type A dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
- Based on application, the global facial injectable market is segmented into Aesthetics and Therapeutics. The Aesthetics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period.
- Based on region, the global facial injectable market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period.
Competitive Players
The key players in the market are Allergan, Galderma, Merz Pharma Gmbh, Ipsen Pharma, Suneva Medical, Inc., Medytox, Sinclair Pharma, Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited, and Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Global Facial Injectable Market: Segmentation
By Product
- Collagen
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Botulinum Toxin Type A
- Calcium Hydroxylapatite
- Polymer Fillers
By Application
- Aesthetics
- Therapeutics
By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- The Middle East and Africa
Market News
- In June 2022, Ipsen received a positive opinion in Europe for Dysport® in managing urinary incontinence in adults with neurogenic detrusor overactivity due to multiple sclerosis or spinal cord injury.
- In May 2022, ASCO 2022: New Cabometyx® data show encouraging results in monotherapy and combination across different tumor types, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
- In May 2022, European Commission approved Cabometyx® as a second-line treatment for people living with radioactive iodine refractory differentiated thyroid cancer.
Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16%
Rise in Dehydration Incidences to Spur Multiple Electrolytes Injection Market Healthy Growth
Dermatology Excimer Laser Market: Information by Product (Table top Excimer Lasers, Hand-held Excimer Lasers), Application (Psoriasis, Vitiligo), and Region- Forecast till 2030
Dermatological Drugs Market: Information by Dermatological Diseases (Acne, Dermatitis), Prescription Mode (Prescription Based Drugs, Over Counter Drugs), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Dermatological Therapeutics Market: Information by Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Anti-Acne, Retinoids), Application (Alopecia, Herpes, Psoriasis), and Region — Forecast till 2029
