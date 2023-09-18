Course Authoring Software Market Experiences Robust Growth with Impressive 16.7% CAGR, Enhancing Educational Values Worldwide – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Course Authoring Software?

Course authoring software, also known as eLearning authoring tools, is a type of software used to create, design, and develop online courses, training modules, and educational content. These tools are essential for educators, instructional designers, and businesses looking to create engaging and interactive learning materials.

The shift toward online and remote learning, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to persist. Educational institutions, businesses, and organizations are increasingly adopting eLearning solutions, fueling the demand for Course Authoring Software Market .

Market Scope:

The course authoring software market is expanding rapidly due to increased demand for online learning, offering diverse solutions for educators, trainers, and content creators. Cloud-based platforms, mobile-friendliness, and integration capabilities are key trends, while AI and analytics are gaining importance. Competition and innovation are driving the market's evolution.

Competitive Analysis:

The list of the top leaders across the global Market for Course Authoring Software includes players such as:

ISEAZY Ltd.

Easygenerator

EssentialSkillz

Articulate, Inc.

Teachable

Atomi Systems, Inc.

Moovly

Elucidat

CypherWorx

Trivantis

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 3601.6 Million CAGR 16.7% (2022-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data 2018 & 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type - Cloud-Based and On-Premise

By Application - Enterprises and School Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers The rapid expansion of e-learning and online education is a significant driver for Course Authoring Software Market.

Market Drivers:

The course authoring software market is propelled by the increasing demand for online education and remote training, driven by factors like personalized learning, mobile optimization, and the need for competitive advantage. Additionally, compliance requirements, seamless integration, user-friendliness, and innovative features continue to fuel market growth.

Market Restrains:

Course authoring software faces challenges including technical barriers, high implementation costs, content quality assurance, security concerns, and compatibility issues, which can hinder its adoption. Additionally, market fragmentation, limited customization options, and accessibility considerations pose obstacles, while rapid technological changes and evolving regulations demand continuous adaptation and innovation within the industry.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the course authoring software market. It accelerated the adoption of online education and remote training as lockdowns and social distancing measures made in-person learning difficult. Educational institutions, businesses, and individual content creators turned to course authoring software to create and deliver digital learning materials. This surge in demand led to increased investments in course authoring tools, particularly those offering features like remote collaboration, mobile optimization, and analytics to enhance online learning experiences. However, the pandemic also highlighted the importance of addressing issues such as content quality, accessibility, and security within the course authoring software industry, as the rapid shift to online learning raised new challenges and requirements.

Key Highlights:

In May 2023, Absorb Software, provider of the Absorb Learning Management System (LMS) and Absorb Infuse, announced the acquisition of Koantic, a cloud-based course authoring tool. The course builder, which will now be known as Absorb Create, will continue to be offered as a standalone product while also being integrated with Absorb's LMS. The need for quick-to-develop, interactive, and engaging eLearning content is only increasing. Koantic's distinctive combination of an intuitive, web-based interface and full-featured course creation fulfils the demands and expectations of today's market, in contrast to difficult desktop solutions from legacy vendors—or overly simplified cloud-based alternatives.

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis of the course authoring software market reveals variations in adoption, preferences, and market dynamics across different geographic areas.

North America: North America, particularly the United States, is a prominent market for course authoring software. The region's strong focus on education and corporate training, coupled with a tech-savvy population, drives demand. Key trends include a preference for cloud-based solutions, a focus on innovative features, and stringent compliance requirements.

North America, particularly the United States, is a prominent market for course authoring software. The region's strong focus on education and corporate training, coupled with a tech-savvy population, drives demand. Key trends include a preference for cloud-based solutions, a focus on innovative features, and stringent compliance requirements. Europe: European countries also have a significant presence in the course authoring software market. The emphasis on vocational training and lifelong learning fuels demand. GDPR regulations have made data security a top priority, influencing software choices. Multilingual capabilities are crucial in this diverse region.

Analyst View –

The need for employee training and up skilling is ongoing in various industries. Businesses are investing in course authoring software to create and deliver customized training content for their workforce. Adaptive learning and personalized learning paths are gaining importance. Course authoring tools that allow for customization and adaptive content delivery are likely to be in high demand.

