Industry leaders to speak at Wood Mackenzie’s Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2023

LONDON and HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon capture, utilization and storage continue to gain traction as a key energy transition technology.



Join Wood Mackenzie’s expert analysts and industry leaders to hear how governments and companies are driving this technology into the mainstream at Wood Mackenzie’s Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2023 in Houston on October 11.

As well as exclusive presentations from Wood Mackenzie experts and a top-tier speaker line-up, including representatives from Talos Energy, Chevron New Energies, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, BP, and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, the in-person conference provides the opportunity to connect with key leaders and stakeholders in the CCUS industry across the value chain.

Key themes on the agenda include:

The Inflation Reduction Act: the policy that’s the envy of project developers worldwide. What impact has it had for CCUS 12 months on?

CO2 sequestration at scale: Where is all the carbon going?

The CCUS value chain: insight into the costs and economic feasibility of landmark projects

Getting heavy industry on board: a shift towards abating energy’s Scope 3 emissions

Corporate portfolios: how companies are delivering on net zero targets with CCUS

Global policies: creating an ecosystem where CCUS is safely incentivized

Hydrogen’s moment: the opportunity in low-carbon hydrogen and its derivatives



The Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference will hear from leading experts from across the industry, including:

Tim Duncan – President & CEO, Talos Energy

Chris Powers - Vice President, Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS), Chevron New Energies

Carl Fortin - Global Business Manager, Carbon Capture & Storage, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions

Bill White – Chairman, Lazard

Doris Fujii - Head of Hydrogen and CCUS Analysis, BP

Hema Prapoo -Energy Industry Director, Americas, Microsoft

Scott Goldberg – VP Low Carbon Solutions, EnLink Midstream

David Ramos, Geological Low Carbon Solutions Director, Repsol

Dan Keiser, Director of Commercial Development, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures

Armando Infanzon, Director of Business Development, SoCal Gas



To reserve your place at Wood Mackenzie’s Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference or for further information, please click on this link.



For further information about the Energy & Natural Resources Summit please contact our events team: events@woodmac.com



For further information please contact Wood Mackenzie’s media relations team:



Kevin Baxter

+44 330 124 9400

Kevin.Baxter@woodmac.com

Vivien Lebbon

+44 330 174 7486

Vivien.lebbon@woodmac.com

Mark Thomton

+1 630 881 6885

Mark.thomton@woodmac.com

Sonia Kerr

+44 330 174 7267

Sonia.kerr@woodmac.com

The Big Partnership (UK PR agency)

woodmac@bigpartnership.co.uk

About Wood Mackenzie

Wood Mackenzie is the global insight business for renewables, energy and natural resources. Driven by data. Powered by people. In the middle of an energy revolution, businesses and governments need reliable and actionable insight to lead the transition to a sustainable future. That’s why we cover the entire supply chain with unparalleled breadth and depth, backed by over 50 years’ experience in natural resources. Today, our team of over 2,000 experts operate across 30 global locations, inspiring customers’ decisions through real-time analytics, consultancy, events and thought leadership. Together, we deliver the insight they need to separate risk from opportunity and make bold decisions when it matters most. For more information, visit woodmac.com.