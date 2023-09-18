Vālenz® Health Acquires KISx Card, LLC, Enhancing Solutions for High-Cost Surgical and Imaging Procedures

PHOENIX, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vālenz® Health announced today it has acquired KISx Card, LLC, a leader in providing self-funded plans with simplified member access to high-quality, direct-provider “non-network” solutions and care navigation for many high-spend surgical and imaging encounters.

Expanding on the foundation of the Valenz Care Value Optimizer (CVO), the KISx Card company will become Vālenz® Health. Members who sign up for benefits and are eligible for surgical and imaging care will have access to care navigators who will facilitate their care and treatment with high-quality providers nationwide for procedures within general surgery, major imaging, colonoscopies and orthopedics.

Valenz navigators leverage the CVO to identify the best available care options based on members’ income, location, benefits and healthcare need. Ultimately, the Valenz CVO keeps members in-network for the best possible care at the lowest cost, making it an excellent fit for integrating the member-centric services of KISx Card.

“We are thrilled to bring KISx Card, their clients and their members into the growing Valenz family,” said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer of Valenz. “This creates the opportunity to strengthen the Care Value Optimizer by offering seamless access to surgical and imaging services, along with concierge member navigation and scheduling support. Our customers will benefit from a transformative direction-of-care model supported by a unique blend of access points, surgical care/imaging bundles and charity care options, driving optimized experiences and significant savings.”

After a nearly year-long partnership offering KISx Card services through the CVO, this is the fifth acquisition since May 2022 for Valenz, which was recently named to the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. In fortifying the Valenz Healthcare Ecosystem Optimization Platform, a single platform of fully integrated data-driven solutions, KISx Card offers savings ranging from 30 to 80 percent per procedure.

“With a shared commitment to minimizing costs and simplifying the complexities of healthcare, we see this as a great match for our companies,” said TJ Morrison, President of KISx Card. “We look forward to being part of the Valenz vision and culture, as together we accelerate growth and value for clients while enhancing the member experience and supporting them in their health journey.”



About Vālenz® Health

Vālenz® Health simplifies the complexity of self-insurance for employers by consolidating health plan solutions on a single platform – the industry-leading Healthcare Ecosystem Optimization Platform. Valenz has deep roots in clinical and member advocacy, alongside decades of expertise in the validation, integrity and accuracy of claims, and a suite of risk affinity solutions. With a steadfast commitment to data transparency and decision enablement, and an omnichannel approach across the healthcare journey, Valenz engages early and often to optimize healthcare for the provider, payer, plan and member, delivering improved cost, quality and outcomes for employers and their members – for smarter, better, faster healthcare. More information is available at valenzhealth.com.

About KISx Card

KISx Card, LLC was created as a solution for self-funded employers to tackle egregious surgical pricing while bringing simplicity to the employee experience. The KISx Card focuses on high-cost/low-incidence surgeries within orthopedics, general surgery, colonoscopies and major imaging. The KISx Card direct provider “non-network” is built on a bundled price model with a quick payment turnaround time to the facility, surgeon and anesthesiologist.

