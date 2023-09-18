Immunoglobulin Market is estimated to be US$ 16.61 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period -By PMI

Covina, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunoglobulin or antibodies are glycoprotein which are produced by plasma cells acts as critical part of immune response by specifically recognizing and binding to particular antigens, such as bacteria or viruses. IgG, IgE, IgM, IgA, and IgD are five primary classes of immunoglobulin where IgM has become the largest immunoglobulin with ten para-topes.

Growing number of geriatric population coupled with increased prevalence of diseases due to low antibody immune response of body has given positive impact on target market growth. New launched product and ongoing clinical trials for new clinical applications has further driven the market growth. Furthermore, growing number of key immunological disorders in various regions is expected to boost the demand for Immunoglobulin market growth.

Key Highlights:

In March 2022, Sanofi partnered with IGM Biosciences and signed an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement for creating, developing, manufacturing and commercializing six immunoglobulin (IgM) antibody agonists – three against immunology/inflammation targets and three against oncology targets.

Analyst View:

Well developed and improved healthcare infrastructure across globe has become a leading factor in market growth. Further, presence of major players, growing immunodeficiency disorder among patients and availability of reimbursement for these drugs is expected to increase the demand for Immunoglobulin market growth over the forecast period.

Report scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Product- IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD



By Mode of delivery- Intravenous, And Subcutaneous Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players:

Baxter international Inc

CSL Ltd

Grifols S.A

Octapharma AG

Kedrion Biopharma Inc

LFB group

Biotest AG

China Biologics Products

BDI Pharma Inc

Bayer Healthcare

Key questions answered in Immunoglobulin Market Report:

What are the primary indications for immunoglobulin therapy? What are the regulatory and reimbursement factors influencing the immunoglobulin market? What is the competitive landscape in the immunoglobulin market? What are the challenges and opportunities in the immunoglobulin market? What is the future outlook for the immunoglobulin market? How does the market address issues related to affordability and accessibility of immunoglobulin therapies? What are the sustainability and ethical considerations in the immunoglobulin market, particularly related to plasma collection and product manufacturing?

Immunoglobulin Market growth:

Increasing Incidence of Immunodeficiency Disorders: The primary indication for immunoglobulin therapy is the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases (PIDD). As awareness and diagnosis of these conditions improve, the demand for immunoglobulin products is expected to grow.

The primary indication for immunoglobulin therapy is the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases (PIDD). As awareness and diagnosis of these conditions improve, the demand for immunoglobulin products is expected to grow. Expanding Indications: Immunoglobulin therapies are now being used to treat a broader range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). The expansion of approved indications contributes to market growth.

Immunoglobulin therapies are now being used to treat a broader range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). The expansion of approved indications contributes to market growth. Advancements in Biotechnology: Advances in biotechnology have led to the development of improved formulations and delivery methods for immunoglobulin products. Subcutaneous administration, for example, has become increasingly popular due to its convenience and patient-friendly approach.

Advances in biotechnology have led to the development of improved formulations and delivery methods for immunoglobulin products. Subcutaneous administration, for example, has become increasingly popular due to its convenience and patient-friendly approach. Growing Aging Population: With an aging population, the prevalence of age-related immune disorders and diseases increases. This demographic trend drives the demand for immunoglobulin therapies to manage these conditions.

Some of the key challenges in the immunoglobulin market include:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The production of immunoglobulin products relies heavily on a consistent and stable supply of plasma. Disruptions in the plasma collection and processing industry, such as those caused by pandemics, natural disasters, or regulatory changes, can lead to shortages and affect the availability of immunoglobulin therapies.

The production of immunoglobulin products relies heavily on a consistent and stable supply of plasma. Disruptions in the plasma collection and processing industry, such as those caused by pandemics, natural disasters, or regulatory changes, can lead to shortages and affect the availability of immunoglobulin therapies. Regulatory Hurdles: The immunoglobulin market is subject to strict regulatory oversight due to safety and quality concerns. Meeting regulatory requirements, obtaining approvals for new products or indications, and ensuring compliance with changing regulations can be challenging and time-consuming.

The immunoglobulin market is subject to strict regulatory oversight due to safety and quality concerns. Meeting regulatory requirements, obtaining approvals for new products or indications, and ensuring compliance with changing regulations can be challenging and time-consuming. Competitive Pricing: Pricing pressure in the healthcare sector can make it challenging for manufacturers to maintain profitability while ensuring affordability and accessibility of immunoglobulin therapies. Negotiations with payers and healthcare systems can be complex.

Other related Reports:

