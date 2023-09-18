Groupe Casino: Update on the negotiations with the holders of notes issued by Quatrim, Request to extend the conciliation proceedings

Update on the negotiations with the holders of notes issued by Quatrim
Request to extend the conciliation proceedings
Paris, 18 September 2023
As announced on 27 July 2023, Casino Group has continued negotiations with the ad hoc group of holders of the notes issued by Quatrim representing a majority of noteholders (the “Ad Hoc Group”) in view of agreeing on the treatment of the Quatrim notes as part of the agreement in principle entered into on 27 July 2023 by Casino with EP Global Commerce a.s., Fimalac, Attestor (hereafter collectively the "Consortium") and some secured creditors.
In this respect, the Group, the Consortium and the Ad Hoc Group have reached an agreement in principle. The main terms of this agreement in principle are attached to this press release and have been posted today on Casino’s website (Agreement).
This agreement in principle remains subject to the completion of the other restructuring transactions announced by the Group on 27 July 2023.
In addition, the conciliators (conciliateurs) today filed an application with the Paris Commercial Court for an extension of the conciliation proceedings until 25 October 2023.
All inside information relating to Casino Group which has been provided to date by Casino to stakeholders under non-disclosure agreements as part of the conciliation proceedings, has been publicly disclosed.
Appendix
Main terms of the agreement in principle with the holders of notes issued by Quatrim
Introduction
As announced on 27 July 2023, Casino Group has continued negotiations with the ad hoc group of holders of the senior secured notes issued by Quatrim (the “SSN”) representing a majority of noteholders (the “Ad Hoc Group”) in view of agreeing on the treatment of the Quatrim notes as part of the agreement in principle entered into on 27 July 2023 by Casino with EP Global Commerce a.s., Fimalac, Attestor (hereafter collectively the "Consortium") and some secured creditors
Quatrim owns 100% of the shares in Immobiliere Groupe Casino (“IGC”), an entity that owns the development and management of properties, including hypermarket, supermarket, convenience stores, shopping centres, petrol stations, parking and land assets
As of 31/12/2022, the Quatrim perimeter was valued at c.€752m1, and the CPF Real Estate Assets were valued at c.€64m1
Most of the properties owned by IGC are leased to stores under Casino France’s banners or externally to third parties
Casino, the Consortium and the steerco of the Ad Hoc Group have now reached an agreement in principle as reflected in a term sheet that is intended to be appended to the lock-up agreement. The key terms of this agreement in principle are summarised herein
The treatment of the SSN (€553m notional outstanding) includes amongst others a maturity extension to Jan-27 (with additional 1-year extension option), an amendment to a PIYC coupon of 8.5%, allocation of disposal proceeds and a ring-fencing of the Quatrim perimeter with the SSN having limited recourse obligations to assets of the Casino Group (including capped guarantees) (summary of terms on the next pages)
The maturity extension will provide runway for IGC to implement an asset disposal plan and Quatrim debt reduction as part of the broader Casino Group strategy
This agreement in principle remains subject to the completion of the other restructuring transactions announced by the Group on 27 July 2023
Main economic terms
|Term
|Description
|Issuer
|
|Principal amount
|
|Mandatory redemptions at closing
|
|Maturity
|
|Ranking
|
|Interest
|
|Collatéral
|
|Guarantees
|
|Allocation of disposals
proceeds
|
|Governance
|
|Asset Disposal Plan
|
|Asset-Related Covenants
|
|Governing law
|
IGC Real Estate Portfolio Overview
ICG Portfolio Value Overview (Post Transfer Tax) as of 31/12/2022
|(In €m)
|Quatrim perimeter
|Hypermarkets
|195
|Supermarkets
|160
|Convenient stores
|11
|Stores
|366
|Parking
|149
|Shopping centers & Petrol stations
|133
|Land and Others
|104
|Others
|385
|Total IGC
|752
ICG Portfolio Rent Roll & EBITDA Projection (Pre-disposal Plan)
|(In €m)
|2023P
|2024P
|2025P
|2026P
|2027P
|Net rent and property development income
|37
|39
|41
|41
|41
|EBITDA (pre-capex)
|27
|29
|31
|31
|31
IGC – Net rent and property development income4
Revised real estate asset disposal plan (in €m)
|H2 2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|74
|207
|73
|79
|75
|72
Theoretical value of assets for Quatrim’s bondholders
|(In €m)
|Value (100%)
|Quatrim Share (%)
|Total
|Quatrim Perimeter5
|732
|100%
|732
|Cash in segregated accounts
|20
|100%
|20
|CPF real estate assets
|64
|33.3%
|21
|Green Yellow
|135
|33.3%
|45
|Other CPF assets6 (Casino Participations France)
|96
|33.3%
|32
|Segisor - Exp. Latam excess proceeds share7
|46
|n.m.
|46
|Monoprix guarantee
|-
|-
|50
|Total
|946
1 Market value as of Dec-22 (Excluding Transfer Tax) with vast majority of the valuation performed by external real estate appraisal firms
2 Assuming a restructuring effective date on 31 March 2024
3 The Quatrim group will be subject to ring-fencing of their liabilities, assets and cross liabilities from the remainder of the Casino Group subject to the provisions of the term sheet.
4 Proceeds from asset disposals based on market values (see also footnote 2), including CPF real estate assets which are outside the current Quatrim perimeter
5 Based on market value (ex. value transfer tax) as of Dec-22 with vast majority of the valuation performed by external real estate appraisal firms, after deducting €20m net cash proceeds from asset disposals completed after 31/12/2022 which have been put into segregated account.
6 Intermediary holding company which owns 100% of Quatrim, alongside Other Assets including RelevanC (100% stake; data mining and analytics services), Perspecteev c. 40% stake; fintech software development company, Robin Investments (45% stake; RE holding company)
7 Subject to final asset disposal value
Attachment