Organic Personal Care Market is Likely to Garner Revenue of US$ 31.4 Billion at a Steady CAGR of 9.3% by the Year 2031-end | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The organic personal care market was estimated to have acquired US$ 13 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 9.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 31.4 billion.



The key element driving the market for organic personal care is the rise in awareness of healthy lifestyles. Personal care products have become a necessary component of people's lives due to the growing emphasis on beauty, personal hygiene, and general well-being. More and more cosmetic product buyers are choosing chemical-free, environmentally friendly goods.

The demand for organic personal hygiene products is also being driven by a rise in hygiene awareness. The desire of consumers for natural and organic products is changing as a result of environmental problems including pollution and climate change, as well as stress at work and unhealthy eating habits.

Consumers are becoming more interested in vegan, all-natural, and organic components in personal care products. Throughout the projected period, this is anticipated to fuel the market.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 13.0 Bn Estimated Value US$ 31.4 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 9.3% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 170 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End-use, By Price, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Burt’s Bees, True Botanicals, OSEA International, Aveda Corporation, Amway Corporation, The Body Shop International PLC, Herbivore Botanicals, Juice Beauty, INIKA Organic Australia, Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The skin care sector had a dominant market share in terms of product type in 2021.

Regional and international brands are projected to increase the total market share through product releases in this area.

The expansion of digital sales channels and the use of engaging social media marketing techniques, such as surveys and quizzes for product ideas, are boosting the sales of goods on e-commerce websites.

Increasing popularity of Korean cosmetics and natural personal care products is also anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period.



Market Trends for Organic Personal Care

Women's personal care products accounted for a sizeable portion of the organic personal care market in 2021, according to end-use. Throughout the anticipated period, the category is anticipated to keep holding the market's top spot. Women are more organized and conscientious when it comes to personal hygiene. In their daily lives, they utilize items like cleansers, moisturizers, toners, sunscreens, etc.

The demand for organic skin care products is predicted to increase as the number of working women rises. The market for organic personal care is projected to grow as skin problems, particularly among women, become more prevalent. There is a chance that demand for these items may rise among men as well due to increased knowledge of cleanliness and grooming.



Global Market for Organic Personal Care: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the organic personal care market in different countries. These are:

In 2021, Europe led the worldwide market for organic personal care products. The region is anticipated to keep holding the top spot over the projection period due to the rising demand for organic components and expansion of the cosmetics industry. The region's market is projected to see profitable expansion due to the increasing significance of leading a healthy lifestyle and the rising popularity of cosmetic items.

North America is also anticipated to be a sizable market for organic personal care throughout the projected period due to growing consumer awareness of the advantages of organic goods. The availability of many popular brands is another factor promoting market expansion in the area.



Global Organic Personal Care Market: Key Players

A few number of dominant worldwide firms hold the majority of the market share in the integrated organic personal care industry. The market's major companies are concentrating on diversifying their product lines.

The big players' primary strategy include mergers and acquisitions. In order to acquire a competitive edge in the industry, market competitors are concentrating on offering high-quality services.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global organic personal care market:

Burt’s Bees

True Botanicals

OSEA International

Aveda Corporation

Amway Corporation

The Body Shop International PLC

Herbivore Botanicals

Juice Beauty

INIKA Organic Australia

Bare Escentuals Beauty Inc.

Key developments in the global organic personal care market are:

The Body Shop International PLC introduced a new line of hair care as well as skin care kits in the first half of 2022. Body Shop International PLC is able to increase its product line and meet the growing consumer demand thanks to the debut of the new product.

Amway Corporation invested in Microbiome in August 2022 in order to provide customers customized probiotic supplements. The firm will be able to concentrate on customers searching for customized items thanks to this funding.



Global Organic Personal Care Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Skin Care



Facial Soap

Cleanser Sun Protection Creams Anti-aging Creams Others (Face Wash, Face Creams, etc.)



Hair Care



Hair Oil

Hair Shampoo Hair Scrub Others (Conditioner, Hair Gel, etc.)



Oral Care



Toothpaste

Mouthwash Others (Mouth Gel, Breath Mint, etc.)





Body Care



Body Lotion

Body Soaps Others (Body Scrubs, Body Wash, etc.)





Makeup & Cosmetics



Foundation

Concealer Others (Lipstick, Lip Balm, etc.)





Personal Health Care



Health Supplement

Beauty Supplement Others (Nutrients, Proteins, etc.)





By End-use



Men

Women Kids





By Price



Low

Medium High





By Distribution Channel



Online



E-Commerce Websites Company-owned Websites Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores





Region



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





