UPDATE -- EDB Open Sources Powerful Tool to Automate and Manage Postgres Deployments

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnterpriseDB (“EDB”), the leader in accelerating Postgres® in the enterprise, announced today that it is making Trusted Postgres Architect (TPA) available as a new open source tool, accessible to all PostgreSQL users. This deployment automation and configuration management tool streamlines the setup of High Availability (HA) Postgres clusters, helping organizations effortlessly deploy robust, production-ready clusters while saving time and reducing the chance of errors.



Deploying and maintaining HA clusters is a complex process involving decisions that can make or break performance and impact operational resiliency and data accuracy. Furthermore, not all organizations have the necessary in-house expertise to navigate these complexities.

With this launch, TPA gives enterprises the benefit of EDB’s industry-leading expertise throughout the lifecycle of a cluster, from selecting the right set up to keeping it running smoothly. Plus, TPA handles setting up, adjusting, and overseeing both community open source tools and EDB's advanced high-availability solutions. This benefits the entire Postgres community by providing an easy, trustworthy and consistent way to handle clusters.

“TPA not only embodies EDB's commitment to customer success, but also reflects our ongoing pledge to support the wider Postgres community,” said Jozef de Vries, Chief Product Engineering Officer of EDB. “Deploying robust production database clusters is clearly of huge importance to anyone operating mission-critical applications. This solution gives customers and open source users peace of mind, reducing the chance of errors and saving time.”

With TPA, users can expect the following benefits:

Simple Structure, Optimal Performance: User-friendly structure allows for experimenting with various cluster architectures and components. With just a few simple commands, users can create and manage HA architectures, ensure optimal performance and reliability, and minimize downtime.

User-friendly structure allows for experimenting with various cluster architectures and components. With just a few simple commands, users can create and manage HA architectures, ensure optimal performance and reliability, and minimize downtime. Tested and Trusted Architecture Selection: EDB’s Postgres experts design and test architectures to implement backups for disaster recovery, replication for high availability, and protection against replication pitfalls. TPA’s concise, declarative syntax makes it easy for users to experiment with these base architectures .

EDB’s Postgres experts design and test architectures to implement backups for disaster recovery, replication for high availability, and protection against replication pitfalls. TPA’s concise, declarative syntax makes it easy for users to experiment with these base architectures Near-Zero Downtime: TPA helps minimize downtime through changes and software configuration updates. And when used in combination with EDB Postgres Distributed ’s Always On architecture for active-active use cases, near zero downtime can be achieved.

TPA helps minimize downtime through changes and software configuration updates. And when used in combination with ’s Always On architecture for active-active use cases, near zero downtime can be achieved. Backed by a builder of Postgres: As one of the leading contributors to Postgres, EDB has unmatched expertise that empowers customers to make informed decisions at every step, from architecture selection to sustaining high availability.

“There is growing demand for nonstop database operation and fast recovery, often accomplished by spreading databases across clusters. But establishing and maintaining a multi-cluster database can be difficult. EDB’s release of TPA is a significant stride towards providing a simple solution to this problem for the Postgres community. This tool will empower organizations to establish and manage robust database clusters with confidence, ultimately enhancing operational resiliency and minimizing errors. This initiative not only showcases EDB's commitment to enterprise customer success but also reinforces the company’s continuing efforts at fostering innovation within the Postgres ecosystem,” said Carl Olofson, Research Vice President, IDC.

This release marks EDB’s latest milestone in its long-standing history as a leading contributor to the open source community, with the largest concentration of Postgres technologists and developers worldwide. Previous open source contributions from EDB include CloudNativePG , the first open source operator optimized for Kubernetes, as well as major contributions to PostgreSQL® 15. EDB remains committed to supporting the advancement of open source solutions and will announce additional contributions to PostgreSQL® 16 later this month.

Visit EDB to learn more about Trusted Postres Architect .

About EDB

EDB provides enterprise-grade software and services that enable organizations to harness the full power of Postgres, the world’s leading open source database. EDB provides unmatched Postgres database expertise, and enables the same Postgres everywhere, including solutions for hybrid, self-managed private clouds, and EDB BigAnimal, a fully managed cloud database-as-a-service. EDB serves more than 1,500 customers globally, including leading government agencies, financial services, media and information technology companies. As the leading contributor to the vibrant and fast-growing Postgres community, EDB is committed to driving technology innovation. Through its solutions for high availability, reliability, security, 24x7 global support and advanced professional services, EDB empowers enterprises to control risk, manage costs and scale efficiently. For more information, visit www.enterprisedb.com.

EnterpriseDB and EDB are registered trademarks and BigAnimal is a trademark of EnterpriseDB Corporation; Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation. Postgres and PostgreSQL are registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada, and used with their permission. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

Media Contact

Shane Smith

Offleash PR for EDB

edb@offleashpr.com