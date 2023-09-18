Scleroderma Therapeutics Market is estimated to be US$ 4.3 Billion by 2032; Growing Incidence and Screening Rates of Scleroderma to Fuel-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scleroderma, also known as systemic sclerosis, is a rare and chronic autoimmune disease that primarily affects the connective tissues in the body. There are various therapeutic approaches aimed at alleviating symptoms, slowing disease progression, and improving the overall quality of life for individuals living with this condition.

Improved awareness of scleroderma among healthcare professionals and the general public can lead to earlier diagnosis and treatment. As a result, more individuals with the condition may seek therapeutic interventions, which further leads to the demand for Scleroderma Therapeutics Market growth.

Key Highlights –

In August 2023, Scleroderma Research Foundation Launches CONQUEST Platform where Sanofi is the first contributor to this clinical trial platform. This launch is to address critical issues in clinical development and enable advances in systemic sclerosis (SSc) research. The platform will benefit patients, doctors, and drug inventors in numerous ways, including facilitating the transfer to phase 3 international trials, assisting with the analysis of drug activity across a range of genetic backgrounds, and facilitating quick participant recruitment. Also, there are more than 130 centres represented from more than 22 nations.

Analyst View –

The development of more efficient treatments may result from ongoing investigation into the pathophysiology of scleroderma and prospective therapeutic targets. Potentially effective approaches include biologic medicines, tailored treatments, and medications that treat specific diseases. Further, the development of precision medicine makes it possible to customize treatment regimens for particular individuals in light of their genetic and molecular profiles. This results in medicines that are more efficient and well-tolerated.

Scleroderma Therapeutics Market key trends:

Research and development efforts are focused on developing targeted therapies that address the underlying mechanisms of scleroderma. This includes drugs that modulate the immune response and fibrosis pathways, offering the potential for more effective treatments. Personalized Medicine: There is a growing emphasis on personalized treatment approaches for scleroderma. Genetic profiling and biomarker identification are helping healthcare providers tailor therapies to individual patients, potentially improving treatment outcomes.

There is a growing emphasis on personalized treatment approaches for scleroderma. Genetic profiling and biomarker identification are helping healthcare providers tailor therapies to individual patients, potentially improving treatment outcomes. Combination Therapies: Combination therapies, involving the use of multiple drugs with complementary mechanisms of action, are being explored to enhance treatment efficacy and manage the complex nature of scleroderma.

Combination therapies, involving the use of multiple drugs with complementary mechanisms of action, are being explored to enhance treatment efficacy and manage the complex nature of scleroderma. Biologics and Monoclonal Antibodies: Biologics and monoclonal antibodies are being investigated as potential treatments for scleroderma. These therapies can target specific immune pathways and are considered promising for reducing inflammation and fibrosis.

Biologics and monoclonal antibodies are being investigated as potential treatments for scleroderma. These therapies can target specific immune pathways and are considered promising for reducing inflammation and fibrosis. Patient-Centric Care: A patient-centric approach is gaining prominence in scleroderma management. Healthcare providers are focusing on addressing the unique needs and symptoms of patients to improve their quality of life.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details The base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2029 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2029 Market Segmentation By Drug Class - Immunosuppressors, Phosphodiesterase 5 Inhibitors – PHA, Endothelin Receptor Antagonists, Prostacyclin Analogues, Calcium Channel Blockers, Analgesics, and Others



By Indication – Systemic and Localized Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Scleroderma Therapeutics Market growth:

Clinical Trials: Ongoing clinical trials are exploring novel treatments and expanding the therapeutic options available for scleroderma patients. The positive outcomes of these trials can lead to the approval of new therapies, further boosting the market.

Ongoing clinical trials are exploring novel treatments and expanding the therapeutic options available for scleroderma patients. The positive outcomes of these trials can lead to the approval of new therapies, further boosting the market. Early Diagnosis: Improved diagnostic techniques and increased awareness among healthcare professionals have led to earlier diagnosis of scleroderma. Early intervention can slow disease progression and enhance treatment outcomes.

Improved diagnostic techniques and increased awareness among healthcare professionals have led to earlier diagnosis of scleroderma. Early intervention can slow disease progression and enhance treatment outcomes. Patient Awareness: Growing patient awareness about the availability of treatments and support for scleroderma is encouraging more individuals to seek medical care, potentially driving market growth.

Growing patient awareness about the availability of treatments and support for scleroderma is encouraging more individuals to seek medical care, potentially driving market growth. Digital Health Solutions: The adoption of digital health technologies, such as telemedicine and remote monitoring, is improving access to healthcare for scleroderma patients, particularly those in remote areas.

The adoption of digital health technologies, such as telemedicine and remote monitoring, is improving access to healthcare for scleroderma patients, particularly those in remote areas. Supportive Care: Advances in supportive care measures, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and pain management, contribute to better quality of life for scleroderma patients.

